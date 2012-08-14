Maybank Kim Eng rated Indonesian equity market outlook in the
second half of the year 'overweight', saying GDP growth came in
strong despite deteriorating exports and budget deficits while
market valuations allowed room for potential upside.
Strong domestic demand drives the economy while low
inflation and interest rates will continue supporting
consumption and investment in the second half, the research
house said. The country still remains a magnet for foreign
direct investment, it added.
Maybank Kim Eng analyst Katarina Setiawan said corporate
earnings growth in the first half is on track, aided by healthy
balance sheets with capex remaining strong to support future
earnings growth.
"Indonesia's market valuations still allow room for
potential upside... We like the Consumer Staples,
Financials(Bank and Property sub-sectors) and Utilities (Toll
Road sub-sector)sectors. Our stock picks represent
domestically-driven names with strong pricing power," Setiawan
said in a note on Tuesday.
Maybank Kim Eng's preferred picks were PT Indofood CBP Tbk
, PT Jasa Marga Tbk, PT Summarecon Agung Tbk
, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk, PT Alam
Sutera Realty Tbk and PT Astra Graphia Tbk
By 1202 p.m. (0502 GMT), the Jakarta Infrastructure Index
, Jakarta Finance Index and Jakarta Consumer
Index were down 1.13 percent, 0.28 percent and 0.09
percent respectively, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index
was down 0.26 percent.
1205 (0505 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)
****************************************************************
11:11 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bumi Resources shares slide after
S&P downgrade
Shares in Indonesia's Bumi Resources, Asia's
biggest thermal coal exporter, fell on Tuesday after S&P cut the
company's rating on Monday.
S&P lowered its rating on Bumi Resources to 'BB-' from 'BB'
with a negative outlook, saying the company is unlikely to
substantially lower its debt over the next 12 months.
"We expect Bumi's operating cash flow to remain weak because
of high production and financing costs and taxes,
slower-than-anticipated production growth, and lower coal
prices, thereby limiting the company's potential to reduce
debt." S&P said in statement.
"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Bumi's
financial performance is likely to be weak for the current
rating over the next 12 months at least."
At 1059 am. (0359 GMT) the stock was trading down 3.77 percent
at 1,020 rupiah with 35.5 million shares traded, the third
highest turnover on the Indonesian stock exchange. The Jakarta
Composite Index was down 0.03 percent.
1101 (0401 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)