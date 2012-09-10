Macquarie Equity Research raised its target price on shares
of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk to 5,000 rupiah from
4,270 rupiah, highlighting the state-owned utility's improved
supply outlook and stronger cash flow.
The gas producer is said to have better supply outlook in
East Java with the potential for 60-80 million standard cubic
feet per day (mmscfd) of new gas supply, Macquarie analyst Adam
Worthington said in a note on Monday.
Improving flow rates from state-owned utilities peer
Pertamina and local unit of oil and gas company
ConocoPhillips should lead to 10 percent growth per year
in 2013, Worthington added.
"The company plans to sell higher margin CNG products of 30
mmscfd in 2013, which are linked to oil prices at $20+ per mmbtu
vs 1H12 prices of $6.9 per mmbtu," he said.
"This, combined with the recent price increase & higher
margin makeup gas, should ensure that PGAS's margins are
relatively intact the next couple of years."
He kept Perusahaan Gas rating to 'outperform' as investors
put a higher premium on defensive assets, with increasing volume
and margin visibility.
At 12:25 p.m. (0525 GMT) company's shares were steady at
3,850 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.08
percent.
1230 (0530 GMT)