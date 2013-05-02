(Corrects reason in paragraph 1, adds a line)
Nomura Equity Research raised its target price on gas producer
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara to 6,000 rupiah from 5,000
rupiah on faster-than-anticipated volume growth, potential
dividend upside and improved supply-side outlook.
However, Nomura is cautious on PGN's upstream expansion
ambition.
"Although these investments will likely generate better
returns compared to cash, given limited expected synergies with
PGN's existing down/mid-stream operations and a vastly different
business risk profile, we are comparatively more cautious on
PGN's upstream expansion ambitions," Nomura analyst Daniel Raats
said in a note on Thursday.
The research house maintained its 'neutral' rating and
advised investors to resist the temptation to chase the rally.
"We are finding the short and medium-term natural gas supply
and volume assumptions necessary to find appealing upside to
current price levels increasingly difficult to reconcile with
our understanding of PGN's economic reality."
Shares of Perusahaan Gas were down 0.81 percent at 6,150
rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.39 percent.
1130 (0430 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)