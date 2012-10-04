Bahana Securities said crude palm oil (CPO) price may recover in
the next few weeks as the current downturn is not sustainable,
and it expects strong demand from India and China.
"We remain positive on the Indonesian CPO counters as all
CPO counters have underperformed the index by 8 percent in the
last one month on seasonally low CPO price," Bahana Securities
analyst Leonardo Henry Gavaza, wrote in a note on Thursday.
The research house's top picks in the sector are PT Astra
Agro Lestari Tbk and PT BW Plantation on
positive growth outlook, recommends to buy the stocks.
At 13.35 a.m. (0635 GMT), the Jakarta Agriculture Index
was up 0.26 percent, while the broader Jakarta
Composite Index was up 0.38 percent.
13:33 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Erajaya buys stake in mobile content
firm
Indonesia's top phone distributor PT Erajaya Swasembada
has bought a 30 percent stake in mobile content
provider Inovidea Magna Global from its owner Kingsville Union
Ltd as part of its business expansion strategy.
Erajaya bought the stake for 750 million rupiah ($78,200),
it said in a statement to the Indonesian stock exchange on
Thursday.
Jakarta-based Inovidea develops internet games and mobile
applications.
Post the deal, Kingsville will own 69 percent of Inovidea,
while the latter's CEO will hold 1 percent.
Shares of the phone retailer were down 2.38 percent at 2,050
rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.29 percent.
($1 = 9,585 rupiah)
