BRIEF-Zhejiang China Light & Textile Industrial City Group to pay annual cash div as 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Zhejiang China Light & Textile Industrial City Group Co Ltd :
Shares of Indonesian plantation firms fell as much as 0.62 percent to 1791.65 on Wednesday on lower palm oil export volumes, underperforming the broader Jakarta Composite Index , which was up 0.58 percent.
Exports of crude palm oil in June fell 11 percent to 1.62 million tonnes from 1.82 million tonnes a month earlier, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) reported.
The drop in export volume was unusual ahead of Ramadan, which shows demand is weak, analyst Hariyanto Wijaya of Jakarta-based Mandiri Sekuritas said in a report on Wednesday.
"We estimate CPO price would further decrease in the second half of this year, which would further drag down the share price of plantation companies as investors are concerned about the profitability of plantation companies," Wijaya wrote.
Palm oil producer London Sumatra shares fell as much as 5.3 percent to 1,260 rupiah, the lowest in nearly four years. Shares of Astra Agro Lestari, Sampoerna Agro and BW Plantation slid more than 1 percent.
The Jakarta agriculture index has fallen 13.15 percent year to date, underperforming the broader JCI index, which has gained more than 8 percent.
0940 (0240 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
April 3Zhejiang China Light & Textile Industrial City Group Co Ltd :
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based PT. Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung's (Bank Lampung, A(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured bonds IV/2017 a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)'. The bank plans to issue up to IDR750 billion of bonds, which will have a maturity of up to five years. The proceeds will be used to support Bank Lampung's business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 7