Mandiri Sekuritas raised its rating on plantation stocks to
'neutral' from 'underweight' saying crude palm oil (CPO) has
touched bottom and is currently on an upcycle.
"Mandatory use of biodiesel, potential lower-than-expected
U.S. soybean production due to dry weather in the Midwest and
prolonged rupiah weakness should make domestic CPO price stay
strong," Mandiri Sekuritas analyst Hariyanto Wijaya wrote in a
note on Thursday.
The research house raised ratings for palm oil producers BW
Plantation and Sampoerna Agro to 'neutral'
from 'sell', saying their current share prices reflect their
estimates of poor full-year financial results.
Mandiri's top picks are Astra Agro Lestari and
London Sumatera, as the ratings were upgraded to 'buy'
from 'sell', on the back of improvement in their 2014 estimated
full-year financial performance.
Plantation stocks were up 3.57 percent, leading
the rally in the Jakarta Composite Index, which was up
0.72 percent.
1344 (0644 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Sunil Nair)