Indonesian residential developers are optimistic on the property
sector, although there are plenty of questions on the macro
outlook, Citi Research said in a note on Tuesday.
"The developers are not concerned about the potential
increase in mortgage rates as their products are catering the
middle- to middle-upper income segments, which are less
sensitive to interest rate movements," Citi analyst Felicia
Barus said.
Citi maintained its positive view on the sector, saying the
property sector is currently trading at a 47 percent discount.
The research house's top picks are Alam Sutera and
Bumi Serpong Damai.
The Indonesian residential developers believe that the
central bank's intention to lower the loan to value ratio will
affect their presales, but say these can be circumvented by
allowing buyers to make downpayments in longer monthly
installments and working with the banks to provide attractive
mortgage packages, the research house said.
The Jakarta property sector dropped 1.26 percent while the
broader index was down 0.71 percent.
1111 (0411 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)