JAKARTA, Sept 19 - Indonesian property stocks led the country's index jump with a 9 percent gain, touching a one-month high of 419.4, after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by postponing an expected stimulus cut.

Real estate developers Alam Sutera Realty, Bumi Serpong Damai, Bekasi Fajar Indah and Ciputra Development soared more than 15 percent each by 0717 GMT. The property index has gained 22 percent this year, outperforming the broader Jakarta Composite Index which rose 8 percent.

"When the tapering plan was delayed, investors started to buy property stocks first because they were also the first stocks that they sold at the end of May," said Ernawan Salimsyah, director at Jakarta-based Indo Premier Investment Management.

The Jakarta index surged as much as 7 percent to a 2-1/2-month high on Thursday, leading a relief rally in emerging Asian markets. The big caps index soared 10 percent to 827.5 on its opening.

U.S. stocks soared to a fresh record high overnight, pushing MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.9 percent to its highest in almost four months.

The rupiah rose 2.4 percent to 11,195 per dollar on capital inflows. The Indonesian currency gave up some of its earlier gains on sustained dollar demand from local companies such as importers, traders said. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)