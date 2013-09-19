JAKARTA, Sept 19 - Indonesian property stocks led
the country's index jump with a 9 percent gain, touching a
one-month high of 419.4, after the U.S. Federal Reserve
surprised investors by postponing an expected stimulus cut.
Real estate developers Alam Sutera Realty, Bumi
Serpong Damai, Bekasi Fajar Indah and Ciputra
Development soared more than 15 percent each by 0717
GMT. The property index has gained 22 percent this year,
outperforming the broader Jakarta Composite Index which
rose 8 percent.
"When the tapering plan was delayed, investors started to
buy property stocks first because they were also the first
stocks that they sold at the end of May," said Ernawan
Salimsyah, director at Jakarta-based Indo Premier Investment
Management.
The Jakarta index surged as much as 7 percent to a
2-1/2-month high on Thursday, leading a relief rally in emerging
Asian markets. The big caps index soared 10 percent to
827.5 on its opening.
U.S. stocks soared to a fresh record high overnight, pushing
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.9 percent to its highest in almost four
months.
The rupiah rose 2.4 percent to 11,195 per dollar on
capital inflows. The Indonesian currency gave up some of its
earlier gains on sustained dollar demand from local companies
such as importers, traders said.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)