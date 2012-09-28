Retail rent in Indonesia is rising after many years due to
rampant retailer expansions, while office space availability is
still tight amid high demand, CLSA Asia Pacific Markets said.
"We are seeing a shift of power in retail market from
tenants to mall operators. After many years, rent finally
increased, with major retailer Mitra Adiperkasa succumbing to
higher rent hike. It is unlikely to reverse as demand is strong,
supply is dwindling, buoyed by supporting demographics," CLSA
analyst Sarina Lesmina said in a note on Friday.
Mitra Adiperkasa reported higher-than-expected increase in
rent renewal for the next five years, 20-30 percent increase
compared with 15-20 percent increase before. CLSA termed this a
surprise as the luxury retailer occupies up to 30 percent of
major malls in Indonesia.
Office space shortage is also acute, with strong foreign
direct investment (FDI) inflows and business expansion as demand
drivers, which might put further pressure on rental growth, the
brokerage said.
However, the challenge will occur in 2014 when 447,900 sqm
of space is projected to be available. Hence, rental rate growth
is expected to moderate in 2014, unless absorption remains high
due to strong FDI inflows, Lesmina added.
CLSA said PT Pakuwon Jati and PT Agung Podomoro
have the highest portion of recurring income from
operating malls at 95 percent, while PT Summarecon Agung
and PT Alam Sutera is also adding retail
space in suburban areas.
At 10.39 a.m (0339 GMT), the Jakarta Property Index
was up 1.16 percent, while the broader Jakarta
Composite Index was higher 0.44 percent.
1041 (0341 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)