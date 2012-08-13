Macquarie Equities Research kept its 'overweight' rating on
Indonesian cement and property sectors, citing higher cement
sales volume and utilisation, while it expects the property
sector to benefit from the presidential regulation on land
acquisition.
July cement sales volume was boosted by additional supply
from PT Semen Gresik Tbk, which had the highest
monthly sales ever due to its new facility in Tuban, East Java
while of the other cement producers sales volume were largely
unchanged, the research house said.
"We expect low volume sales in August due to the Muslim
holiday season, but we think the September number should bounce
back," Macquarie analyst Felicia Barus said in a note on Monday.
Barus also said the regulation, signed on Aug. 7 by the
Indonesian president, to implement the land acquisition bill
will accelerate infrastructure development and improve property
demand and pricing outlook.
"The bill is expected to accelerate the infrastructure
development by shortening the land clearing time and setting up
the land compensation mechanism. Infrastructure development will
certainly improve access, which usually has a positive impact on
property prices," the report said.
Macquarie said its preferred picks were PT Bumi Serpong
Damai Tbk and PT Ciputra Development Tbk.
By 12:40 a.m. (0540 GMT), the Jakarta Property Index
and the Jakarta Infrastructure Index were
down 0.40 and 0.51 percent, while the broader Jakarta Composite
Index was down 0.15 percent.
1245 (0545 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)
****************************************************************
11:43 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-UBS initiates Harum Energy with
'sell'
UBS started coverage of PT Harum Energy Tbk with a
'sell' rating and a target price of 5,900 rupiah, saying while
Harum is the fastest-growing major Indonesian coal producer and
outperformed the sector due to production growth, it has low
reserve life that could put a cap on its valuation and should
not trade materially above its reserve life.
"In the event of unexpected coal price momentum fuelled by
global policy easing, we believe Harum could outperform the
sector based on: 1) superior volume growth; 2) ongoing reserve
upgrades; and 3) M&A activity supported by a strong balance
sheet," UBS analyst Andreas Bokkenhauser said in a note on
Monday.
However, besides earnings risk from coal and fuel price
volatility as well as production disruptions from torrential
rains, Harum's third-generation Coal Contract of Work offers
only partial protection from ongoing regulatory risk.
The broker said it sees Harum's production growth exceeding
the sector average over the next two years as output increases
and expects additional production from a third mine.
At 11.39 am. (0411 GMT) the miner's shares were down 2.42
percent at 6,050 rupiah while the broader index was down
0.1 percent.
1139 (0439 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)