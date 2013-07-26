BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
Bahana Securities slashed its target price on shares of state-controlled coal miner Perusahaan Tambang Bukit Asam to 8,700 rupiah from 10,000 rupiah while maintaining its 'reduce' rating, citing a significant decrease in first-half net profit.
"First half 2013 net profit was 48 percent of our 2013 full-year estimate, resulting in our forecast maintenance for now," Bahana said in a note on Friday.
The research house also noted that higher cost of goods sales (COGS) mainly due to a combination of higher sales volume and rising expenses that most likely stemmed from coal railway services, mining services and overhead expenses.
Bukit Asam's shares slid 0.88 percent to 11,300 rupiah. The broader index was down 0.1 percent.
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge