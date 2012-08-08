UBS Investment Research downgraded shares of PT Ramayana
Lestari Sentosa Tbk to 'neutral' from 'buy', saying
same-store sales growth will weaken despite strong sales
performance.
"As at June 2012, Ramayana's sales performance has been 4
percent above management and our expectations. The strong sales
have been driven by the new strategy of focusing on branded
consignment products," UBS analyst Ronald Liem said in a note on
Wednesday.
"However, during Lebaran periods, we think SSSG may not be
as high as 12 percent, and hence, maintain our 7 percent SSSG
forecast for full-year 2012. This is because the increase in
sales is mostly due to lower-income customers and their
purchasing power is not as high as those who shop for branded
consignment products. These customers may shop only once a year
in Ramayana, during the special occasion."
UBS, however, raised its target price on the stock to 1,375
rupiah from 1,200 rupiah, saying Ramayana's sales can outgrow
the cost and higher long-term margin outlook.
At 11:01 a.m. (0401 GMT) the company's shares were down 0.8
percent at 1,200 rupiah while the broader index was up
0.2 percent.
1104 (0404 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)