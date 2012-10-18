Both Indonesia and the Philippines have some weaknesses to
overcome before they break into the investment-grade rating
category but are making steady progress, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said in a report.
"The positive outlook on Indonesia recognizes ongoing
improvement in the government's balance sheet and the country's
income metrics. A modest improvement in the country's political
and policy dynamics, combined with Indonesia's other credit
attributes, could lead to an upgrade," credit analyst Agost
Benard said on Thursday.
The stable outlook on the Philippines indicates that risks
to the ratings are balanced, S&P said.
"The Philippines has narrowed its fiscal deficits, lessened
its reliance on foreign savings, and rationalised the public
sector. A more conducive political setting has replaced the
turbulent and obstructionist environment that prevailed for well
over a decade."
Indonesia faces key rating constraints due to the
perception that reforms have stalled due to a lack of policy
initiatives. The abandonment of a planned electricity tariff
rise, inability to cut fuel subsidies and a rising trade deficit
have added to this view, it said.
A positive outlook on the Indonesia rating suggests at
least a one-in-three chance of an upgrade, S&P said, adding
there is more upward than downward pressure on the rating.
At 11.41 a.m (0441 GMT) the Indonesian index was up
0.32 percent, w hile the Philippines index was up 0.06
percent.
1143 (0443 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Sunil
Nair)
****************************************************************
10:59 18Oct12 -STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-StanChart cuts stocks
outlook to 'underweight'
Standard Chartered Equity Research lowered its outlook on the
Indonesian equity market to 'underweight' from 'neutral' citing
concerns over lower corporate margins as food prices rise and
commodity prices remain under pressure.
"We forecast this trend to continue and recommend investors
switch away from Indonesia in favour of the Philippines, which
we believe is only halfway through the same four-year re-rating
process that Indonesia experienced between 2006 and 2010,"
analysts Clive McDonnell and Benjamin Wong said in a note on
Thursday.
Investors have been steadily decreasing exposure to the
Indonesian market as they look to reallocate to markets with
lower valuation risk as recovery expectations revive in Asia,
the research unit said.
Standard Chartered also cut its Jakarta Composite Index
12-month target to 4,400 from 4,500. At 10.55 a.m (0355
GMT) the Indonesian index was up 0.28 percent, wh ile
the Philippines index was up 0.11 percent.
1057 (0357 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)