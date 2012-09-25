Strong demand growth in the Indonesian retail sector could lead
to a pricing power shift to property owners due to higher rental
costs, Nomura Equity Research said.
"While demand for leased retail space has grown with the
influx of retailers and existing retailers' aggressive
expansion, supply growth has been slower. In Jakarta, leased
retail space has grown 16 percent over the past three years as
of 1H12, vs supply growth of only 11 percent. We expect this
trend to push rental rates for leased retail space up further
(especially in big cities) as pricing power shifts to property
owners (landlords)," Nomura analysts Janni Asman and Wilianto Ie
said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
"We expect strong growth in demand, along with likely
limited supply upside, especially in premium areas, to lead to a
shift in pricing power to property owners (landlords) and a
higher increase in rental costs," they said.
The research house remained positive on Indonesia's
consumption growth in the long-term, but said rising competition
may affect corporate earnings performance as the intensity of
competition varies across sub-sectors.
Nomura's preferred company is departmental store chain
Ramayana Lestari Tbk with a 'buy' rating, given its
relatively more diversified revenue sources and greater
resilience in facing rental cost increases.
The research house put a 'neutral' rating on commercial and
industrial supplies company Ace Hardware Tbk and
fashion retailer Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, saying despite
growth in lifestyle retail in Indonesia, the market is pricing
in high expectations and it will be difficult not to disappoint.
By 0621 GMT, the Jakarta Consumer Index was up
0.03 percent, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index
was up 0.06 percent.
1322 (0622 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)
11:07 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bumi Resources shares hammered on
financial probe
Shares in Indonesia's Bumi Resources, Asia's
biggest thermal coal exporter, dropped as much as 13.23 percent
on Tuesday after parent company Bumi Plc launched an
investigation into alleged financial irregularities at its
subsidiaries.
Bumi said on Monday it had commissioned an independent
investigation after allegations over the use of company funds at
its affiliates, including 29 percent-owned PT Bumi Resources,
which is controlled by Indonesia's influential Bakrie family.
Bumi Resources CEO Ari Hudaya stepped down from the
London-listed parent company's board hours after the probe was
announced.
The stock was down 5.88 percent at 640 rupiah with 179.7
million shares traded, the highest turnover on the Indonesian
stock exchange. The Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.10
percent.
1051 (0351 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)