Macquarie Equity Research raised its target price PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk, Indonesia's biggest listed-breadmaker, to 7,700 rupiah from 6,500, after it revised its full-year 2013 price-to-earnings ratio target for the company.

"ROTI's margins declined from 20.5 percent to 15.6 during full-year 2010-12 due to the costs associated with its rapid post-IPO regional expansion programme. We believe margins will likely start to stabilise in full-year 2013 and will eventually recover to 18-20 percent," analyst Lyall Taylor said in a note on Wednesday.

The research house kept its 'outperform' rating on the stock, saying Nippon Indosari's growth outlook justifies the company's premium multiples and it was bullish on the name.

The company's growth outlook is underpinned by the dual drivers of rising bread consumption and an expanding market share, Taylor said.

"ROTI has a dominant share of Indonesia's mass-market bread market, but this segment still represents only 18 percent of the total market and should increase to at least 50-60 percent over time."

However, competitive risk could cause a decline in the breadmaker's mass-market market share to 80 percent in the next 7 years and Yamazaki Baking Co's announcement of a formal joint venture (JV) with Alfamart in November had raised concerns, the analyst said.

"We believe the JV does represent a credible long-term threat and could eventually capture 10-20 percent market share. However, the JV will ramp up slowly and ROTI has significant first-mover and scale advantages."

Nippon Indosari's shares were up 0.75 percent at 6,700 rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.42 percent.

1153 (0453 GMT) (Reporting by Muhammad Subarkah,; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)