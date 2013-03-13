Macquarie Equity Research raised its target price PT Nippon
Indosari Corpindo Tbk, Indonesia's biggest
listed-breadmaker, to 7,700 rupiah from 6,500, after it revised
its full-year 2013 price-to-earnings ratio target for the
company.
"ROTI's margins declined from 20.5 percent to 15.6 during
full-year 2010-12 due to the costs associated with its rapid
post-IPO regional expansion programme. We believe margins will
likely start to stabilise in full-year 2013 and will eventually
recover to 18-20 percent," analyst Lyall Taylor said in a note
on Wednesday.
The research house kept its 'outperform' rating on the
stock, saying Nippon Indosari's growth outlook justifies the
company's premium multiples and it was bullish on the name.
The company's growth outlook is underpinned by the dual
drivers of rising bread consumption and an expanding market
share, Taylor said.
"ROTI has a dominant share of Indonesia's mass-market bread
market, but this segment still represents only 18 percent of the
total market and should increase to at least 50-60 percent over
time."
However, competitive risk could cause a decline in the
breadmaker's mass-market market share to 80 percent in the next
7 years and Yamazaki Baking Co's announcement of a
formal joint venture (JV) with Alfamart in November
had raised concerns, the analyst said.
"We believe the JV does represent a credible long-term
threat and could eventually capture 10-20 percent market share.
However, the JV will ramp up slowly and ROTI has significant
first-mover and scale advantages."
Nippon Indosari's shares were up 0.75 percent at 6,700
rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.42 percent.
(Reporting by Muhammad Subarkah,; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)