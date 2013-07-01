Rising special mention loans are an early indicator of increasing credit risks for Indonesian banks stemming from rapid loan growth, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report on Monday.

Special mention loans, or loans overdue for up to 90 days but yet to turn bad, have been increasing since 2011, the ratings agency noted.

"This divergence from long-term trends suggests borrowers are increasingly experiencing repayment difficulties. A sustained increase in these loans is a leading indicator of weakened repayment prospects or a potentially deteriorating loan portfolio," S&P credit analyst Ivan Tan said.

"The main threat to asset quality stems from increased leverage in the private sector, aggressive regulatory measures to promote economic growth, and structural weaknesses in the banking industry."

However, the ratio of reported non-performing loans has declined to 1.9 percent as of last year, compared with 6.1 percent in 2006, partly reflecting the denominator effect of rapid loan growth, S&P said.

"Our base-case scenario assumes that Indonesia's resilient economic growth, which we forecast at 6.3 percent in 2013, and prevailing low interest rates should continue to help borrowers meet their debt payments," the note said.

Indonesian benchmark index was down 0.62 percent, while the banking sector was up 0.07 percent.

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jijo Jacob)