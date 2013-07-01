Rising special mention loans are an early indicator of
increasing credit risks for Indonesian banks stemming from rapid
loan growth, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report
on Monday.
Special mention loans, or loans overdue for up to 90 days
but yet to turn bad, have been increasing since 2011, the
ratings agency noted.
"This divergence from long-term trends suggests borrowers
are increasingly experiencing repayment difficulties. A
sustained increase in these loans is a leading indicator of
weakened repayment prospects or a potentially deteriorating loan
portfolio," S&P credit analyst Ivan Tan said.
"The main threat to asset quality stems from increased
leverage in the private sector, aggressive regulatory measures
to promote economic growth, and structural weaknesses in the
banking industry."
However, the ratio of reported non-performing loans has
declined to 1.9 percent as of last year, compared with 6.1
percent in 2006, partly reflecting the denominator effect of
rapid loan growth, S&P said.
"Our base-case scenario assumes that Indonesia's resilient
economic growth, which we forecast at 6.3 percent in 2013, and
prevailing low interest rates should continue to help borrowers
meet their debt payments," the note said.
Indonesian benchmark index was down 0.62 percent,
while the banking sector was up 0.07 percent.
1153 (0453 GMT)
