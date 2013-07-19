Shares in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia rose as much as 3.1 percent after the telecom provider announced its second-quarter results.

Net profit grew 12.7 percent to 10.1 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion) year-on-year, Telkom said in statement on Friday. The company's shares had the second-highest turnover on the stock exchange.

Indonesian blue-chip stocks rose 0.02 percent, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.1 percent.

1510 (0810 GMT)

($1 = 10,060 rupiah)

*************************************************************** 13:30 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Property, utility firms' earnings could beat forecasts-Citi Citi Research expects a weak second-quarter for commodity-related and auto sector companies, while property, media and utility firms could beat consensus estimates, it said in a note on Friday.

Property companies are to benefit from strong pre-marketing sales last year, the note said. Media companies could book higher advertising rates, while utilities would benefit primarily from forex gains.

Plantation's downside could be due to higher labour costs and lower crude palm oil prices, while plunging spot coal prices on weak demand from China and India could hurt mining earnings. Auto firms would also be under pressure due to price discounts linked to competition and a weaker rupiah, the note said.

"We believe the volatility in the market will continue due to fears of QE tapering and slower China growth of around 7 percent," the note stated.

"On the Indonesia-specific front, the central bank has reduced its intervention, letting the rupiah weaken in line with the regional currencies. We expect inflation to peak in July, and see a slight improvement in the current account due to the fuel price adjustment."

Citi's top picks includes property developers Alam Sutera Realty and Bumi Serpong Damai, television operator Media Nusantara Citra, cement maker Indocement Tunggal Perkasa and toll road operator Jasa Marga.

Alam Sutera shares were up 1.77 percent at 780 rupiah.

The broader index was up 0.25 percent.

1328 (0628 GMT)

*************************************************************** 11:20 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bahana cuts Bank Danamon to 'reduce'

Bahana Securities downgraded lender PT Bank Danamon Tbk to "reduce" from "hold", citing earnings pressure due to lower margins and additional provisioning and delay in an acquisition deal. "Going forward, we believe that margin pressure will persist on the back of higher blended cost of funds and intensifying competition in mass market loans," analyst Teguh Hartanto said in a note on Friday. The research house also said the delay in an acquisition deal due to pending approval from the central bank has resulted in uncertainties in the outlook on Danamon. Last month, DBS Group Holdings Ltd said it could review its planned acquisition of a stake in Danamon if the Singapore lender was allowed to buy only a 40 percent share. "Unfortunately, this has become a controversy issue as BI recently revamped regulation on acquisition, limiting ownership of financial institutions in a bank up to 40 percent, implying share acquisitions of more than 40 percent must be transacted through several stages, subject to BI's reviews on healthiness and GCG rating," Hartanto said. Bahana also slashed its target price on Danamon's shares to 4,500 rupiah from 5,800 and said the company's weak second-quarter earnings prompted the research house to lower its mass-market loan growth estimates for 2013 and 2014 by 13 and 17 percent, respectively. The lender's shares dropped 1.75 percent to 5,600 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.37 percent. 1111 (0411 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)