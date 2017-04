Shares in Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk rose as much as 10.4 percent to an all-time high on Monday after U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP agreed to buy a 9.5 percent stake in the food company.

The deal is KKR's first in Southeast Asia's largest economy. However, KKR, which made the investment through its KKR Asset Management unit, did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

Shares of Tiga Pilar rose 9.03 percent to 1,570 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.49 percent.