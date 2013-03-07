Indonesia's PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans a
$500 million corporate bond issue, the company said after an
extraordinary general meeting on Thursday.
The telecom tower operator said it has not appointed
underwriters.
Owned by Saratoga Capital and Provident Capital, Tower
Bersama owns and operates 8,439 telecommunication sites, serving
13,708 tenants.
The company's shares were down 0.88 percent after the
announcement, trading at 5,650 rupiah. The Jakarta stock
exchange index was up 0.16 percent.
1332 (0632 GMT)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Jijo Jacob)
11:52 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Agung Podomoro, Intiland jump on
hopes of sea wall project
Shares in construction companies PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk
and PT Intiland Development jumped on
expectations of winning a sea wall construction project.
Jakarta's newly elected governor, Joko Widodo, said he
expects to expedite the construction of the giant sea wall in
Jakarta coast to prevent flooding. Widodo now expects to start
the project by 2014, six years ahead of the target of 2020.
The construction will cost more than 100 trillion rupiah
($10.32 billion) with 4,000 hectares of land reclamation.
"We believe this could potentially benefit companies with the
principal license to do reclamation in Jakarta's North coast,
which includes Agung Podomoro, Intiland Development and Jaya
Real Property," Deutsche Bank said in a note on
Thursday.
Shares of Agung Podomoro jumped as much as 9 percent to 485
rupiah, while Intiland's shares rose as much as 4 percent to 550
rupiah. Jaya Real's shares were down 0.53 percent at 4,725
rupiah.
Indonesian property sectors was up 1.21 percent,
while the Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.32 percent.
($1 = 9,692.5 rupiah)
1102 (0402 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anand Basu)