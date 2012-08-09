UBS Investment Research says it expects tenancy to play a key
role in the Indonesian tower sector, and sees an increase in
outsourcing by telecom operators to tower companies.
"There is a structural shift among operators to outsource to
tower companies with tenancies growing at a 39 percent CAGR over
2008-11, a trend we expect will continue in the medium term,"
UBS wrote in a note on Thursday.
UBS said its top pick in the sector is PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure Tbk and raised its price target to
5,700 rupiah from 3,560 rupiah. It also raised its price target
on PT Sarana Menara Utama Tbk to 22,600 rupiah from
15,200 rupiah.
"Although we like both companies, we think TBIG has a better
relationship with operators such as Telkomsel and Indosat.
However, TOWR also has a good diversification story, with XL
Axiata and Indosat being the new primary customers for its
build-to-suit towers," UBS said.
By 11:35 a.m. (0535 GMT), both Tower and Sarana shares were
unchanged at 3,950 rupiah and 18,200 rupiah per share. The
broader index was up 0.77 percent.
1136 (0536 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)