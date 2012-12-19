UBS Investment Research said it was time to buy selected mining stocks, citing higher thermal coal and nickel prices and a supportive macroeconomic environment.

"We believe there is upside to nickel and thermal coal prices from current spot levels," UBS analyst Andreas Bokkenheuser wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Bokkenheuser expects a supportive macro environment after the first quarter of 2013 which could fuel demand for coal, nickel and other industrial commodities.

UBS said the street's earnings estimates, in particular for thermal coal, would need to be reduced due to bullish price assumptions.

"However, as Indonesian miners are trading at implied coal and nickel prices that are close to spot and marginal costs, we believe downgrades are reflected in valuations. Thus, we think it is time to buy selected stocks," UBS said.

The research house's top picks included state-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam and nickel producer Vale Indonesia as they are high-volume growth miners with sector-low cost bases.

Bukit Asam and Vale Indonesia shares were unchanged at 15,300 rupiah and 2,325 rupiah, respectively. Both the Jakarta mining index and the broader index were down 0.87 and 0.58 percent, respectively.

1158 (0458 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anand Basu)

*************************************************************** 11:20 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citi initiates retail sector coverage

Citi Research started its coverage on the retail sector, saying Indonesia's sustained economic growth and changing demographics are not only enlarging the number of middle-income consumers but also enriching them.

"Their newfound buying power is drawing them to modern retailers at the expense of the still dominant mom-and-pop shops. Modern retailers have therefore mapped out aggressive plans for Indonesia, eager to wrest early share in a market with immense growth potential," said Citi analyst Margarett Go in a note on Wednesday.

The research house initiated coverage on liquid retail stocks, such as fashion retailer Mitra Adiperkasa, household utilities maker Ace Hardware, department store operator Ramayana Lestari Sentosa and mini-market franchiser Modern International.

Mitra Adiperkasa is Citi's top pick as the luxury retailer has broad product and brand portfolios and a well-anchored mall presence, positioning it nicely to ride a consumption wave.

"Shopping in malls has become fashionable in Indonesia. To most Indonesians, malls have become meeting points, be it to shop, eat or just hang out with families and friends. Retailers such as MAPI with a strong presence in malls, therefore, have a competitive edge," the note said.

Mitra Adiperkasa shares were up 0.78 percent at 6,450 rupiah. Both the Jakarta consumer index and the broader index were down 0.74 and 0.44 percent respectively.

1100 (0400 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Prateek Chatterjee) *************************************************************** 10:23 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Waskita Karya soars on debut

Shares in Indonesia's state-owned construction firm PT Waskita Karya Tbk gained as much as 28.95 percent after its trading debut on Wednesday.

Waskita Karya's initial public offering, which aimed to raise 1.17 trillion rupiah ($121.50 million), was priced at 380 rupiah a share. Most of the proceeds from the IPO will be used as working capital and for business expansion.

Bahana Securities, Danareksa Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas were the underwriters for the IPO.

Waskita Karya, the 23rd company to list on the Indonesian stock exchange this year, is the only state-owned company among them, as Southeast Asia's largest economy shows a reduced appetite for IPOs in the face of a global economic slowdown.

The stock was trading at 455 rupiah with a volume of 379.5 million shares. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.41 percent. ($1 = 9,643.5 rupiah) 1002 (0302 GMT) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Jijo Jacob)