UBS Investment Research said it was time to buy selected mining
stocks, citing higher thermal coal and nickel prices and a
supportive macroeconomic environment.
"We believe there is upside to nickel and thermal coal
prices from current spot levels," UBS analyst Andreas
Bokkenheuser wrote in a note on Wednesday.
Bokkenheuser expects a supportive macro environment after
the first quarter of 2013 which could fuel demand for coal,
nickel and other industrial commodities.
UBS said the street's earnings estimates, in particular for
thermal coal, would need to be reduced due to bullish price
assumptions.
"However, as Indonesian miners are trading at implied coal
and nickel prices that are close to spot and marginal costs, we
believe downgrades are reflected in valuations. Thus, we think
it is time to buy selected stocks," UBS said.
The research house's top picks included state-owned coal
miner PT Bukit Asam and nickel producer Vale Indonesia
as they are high-volume growth miners with sector-low
cost bases.
Bukit Asam and Vale Indonesia shares were unchanged at
15,300 rupiah and 2,325 rupiah, respectively. Both the Jakarta
mining index and the broader index were down
0.87 and 0.58 percent, respectively.
1158 (0458 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anand Basu)
11:20 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citi initiates retail sector
coverage
Citi Research started its coverage on the retail sector,
saying Indonesia's sustained economic growth and changing
demographics are not only enlarging the number of middle-income
consumers but also enriching them.
"Their newfound buying power is drawing them to modern
retailers at the expense of the still dominant mom-and-pop
shops. Modern retailers have therefore mapped out aggressive
plans for Indonesia, eager to wrest early share in a market with
immense growth potential," said Citi analyst Margarett Go in a
note on Wednesday.
The research house initiated coverage on liquid retail
stocks, such as fashion retailer Mitra Adiperkasa,
household utilities maker Ace Hardware, department
store operator Ramayana Lestari Sentosa and
mini-market franchiser Modern International.
Mitra Adiperkasa is Citi's top pick as the luxury retailer
has broad product and brand portfolios and a well-anchored mall
presence, positioning it nicely to ride a consumption wave.
"Shopping in malls has become fashionable in Indonesia. To
most Indonesians, malls have become meeting points, be it to
shop, eat or just hang out with families and friends. Retailers
such as MAPI with a strong presence in malls, therefore, have a
competitive edge," the note said.
Mitra Adiperkasa shares were up 0.78 percent at 6,450
rupiah. Both the Jakarta consumer index and the
broader index were down 0.74 and 0.44 percent
respectively.
1100 (0400 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)
10:23 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Waskita Karya soars on debut
Shares in Indonesia's state-owned construction firm PT
Waskita Karya Tbk gained as much as 28.95 percent
after its trading debut on Wednesday.
Waskita Karya's initial public offering, which aimed to
raise 1.17 trillion rupiah ($121.50 million), was priced at 380
rupiah a share. Most of the proceeds from the IPO will be used
as working capital and for business expansion.
Bahana Securities, Danareksa Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas
were the underwriters for the IPO.
Waskita Karya, the 23rd company to list on the Indonesian
stock exchange this year, is the only state-owned company among
them, as Southeast Asia's largest economy shows a reduced
appetite for IPOs in the face of a global economic slowdown.
The stock was trading at 455 rupiah with a volume of 379.5
million shares. The Jakarta Composite Index was down
0.41 percent.
($1 = 9,643.5 rupiah)
1002 (0302 GMT)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Jijo Jacob)