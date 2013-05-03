Soap producer PT Unilever Indonesia has earmarked 1 trillion rupiah ($102.70 million) to raise production capacity this year to boost exports, a company director told reporters on Friday.

Unilever Indonesia will produce 200,000 tonnes of various consumer products from its Seimangke plant in North Sumatra.

"Most of the products will be exported to our sister companies abroad," said Sancoyo Antarikso, external relations director.

Unilever Indonesia shares jumped 14.1 percent to a five-month high after Unilever Plc offered to pay as much as $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian unit, banking on fast-growing spending power in Asia's third-largest economy.

Unilever Indonesia shares rose 2.17 percent to 26,050 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite index dropped 0.85 percent.