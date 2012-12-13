Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia continued their slide
for the second day on Thursday on profit concerns due to higher
royalty fee, and at least one brokerage downgraded the stock
while three lowered their price targets.
The company's shares fell as much as 12 percent, having lost
as much as 12 percent on Wednesday.
Unilever Indonesia on Wednesday agreed to pay a 5 percent
fee and a maximum of 3 percent actual cost recovery, compared
with the current 3.5 percent fee, to its parent
company.
CIMB Equity Research downgraded the stock to 'underperform'
from 'outperform' and cut its price target to 20,000 rupiah from
31,000 rupiah, saying higher royalty payments were a negative
surprise for minority shareholders.
JP Morgan cut its price target to 20,000 rupiah from 22,000
rupiah while maintaining its 'underweight' rating, and said the
higher royalty could affect investors' perception of Unilever as
a "safe haven". It expected the share price to decline by an
additional 10 to 15 percent.
Credit Suisse cut its price target to 15,725 rupiah from
18,800 rupiah while maintaining its 'underperform' rating. It
said the higher royalty is not expected to be passed on to the
consumer and the net profit could fall as much as 20 percent
until 2015.
Unilever Indonesia shares fell 11.66 percent to 20,450
rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite index fell 0.8
percent.
1132 (0432 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)
***************************************************************
10:07 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Multi Agro Gemilang to sell 44 pct
stake in Jan IPO
Indonesian palm oil firm PT Multi Agro Gemilang Plantation plans
to sell 44.44 percent of its enlarged capital in an initial
public offering in January, the company said.
The plantation firm plans to issue up to 4 billion new shares
to fund expansion and repay debt, but the pricing has not been
set yet, according to a company statement published in a local
newspaper.
Brent Securities and Valbury Asia Securities are the
underwriters for the IPO.
Jakarta Agriculture broader index was down 0.56
percent, while the broader index was down 0.3 percent.
1006 (0306 GMT)