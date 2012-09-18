Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Indonesian heavy machinery
maker PT United Tractors Tbk to 'outperform' from
'neutral', citing the positive effect the U.S. Federal Reserve's
QE3 would have on coal prices.
"We have seen historically that when QE2 was announced,
UNTR's stock price rallied by 19 percent within two months,"
Credit Suisse analyst Dian Haryokusumo wrote in a note on
Tuesday.
"The P/E valuation at QE2 announcement was 13.3x, which was
similar to the current valuation. We believe that QE3 will
provide potential positive sentiment on the coal price in the
medium to short-term, and that UNTR's stock price tracks coal
price," Haryokusumo said.
The research house raised United Tractors' target price to
28,000 rupiah from 23,000 rupiah per share.
Shares of the company were down 0.88 percent at 22,500
rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.40 percent.
1312 (0612 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)
****************************************************************
12:39 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CLSA cuts Bumi Serpong Damai target
price
CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets cut its target price on shares of
Indonesian property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk
to 1,400 rupiah from 1,800 because of uncertainty over
its purchase of an industrial estate and expectations of lower
profits in the next two years due to interest payments on a
recent bond issue.
The profit forecast was cut by 2-5 percent, CLSA analyst
Sarina Lesmina wrote in a note on Tuesday.
But CLSA maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock, saying
Bumi Serpong's shares trade at below replacement value.
Bumi Serpong's operational performance is good but the
company's share price performance has been weak in the past
quarter because of uncertainty over its acquisition of Deltamas
industrial estate, which is awaiting approval from the estate's
operator, Japan's Sojitz. Sojitz holds a 25 percent stake.
Deltamas has a 2,200 hectare land bank. The estate,
expandable to 3,000 hectares, was started around 10 years ago
with mostly Chinese companies as tenants.
The property company's shares were down 1.92 percent at 1,020
rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.47 percent.
1130 (0430 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)