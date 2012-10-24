Shares in PT Visi Media Asia Tbk, controlled by the
politically-wired Bakrie family, jumped on Wednesday after it
said its nine-month earnings rose almost three times.
Visi Media, which controls two free-to-air TV stations and a
news website, said its nine-month net profit jumped to 85.3
billion rupiah, a 289.5 percent rise compared with the same
period a year earlier.
The company said its revenue rose 25 percent in the
January-to-September period and that it managed to record a
better-than-expected profit on reduced costs.
Visi Media shares closed up 7.84 percent at 550 rupiah,
outperforming the broader Jakarta Composite Index's 0.1
percent rise.
1557 (0857 GMT)
($1 = 9,607.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)
16:14 24Oct12 RTRS-STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CIMB raises Telkom
target price, cuts BNI
CIMB Equity Research raised its target price for PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk to 10,500 rupiah from
9,000 rupiah per share, saying Indonesia's biggest telecom
provider's outlook was lifted by a strong performance at its
cellular unit Telkomsel.
The research house kept its 'neutral' rating on the stock,
saying a deterioration of Telkom's fixed line operations almost
offset the gains at Telkomsel.
CIMB cut its target price for state-owned lender PT Bank
Negara Indonesia Tbk to 4,750 rupiah from 5,200 rupiah
per share but kept its 'outperform' rating, saying the bank's
loan growth at 15 percent year-on-year did not match the
sector's 24 percent growth.
Telkom shares were up 1.55 percent at 9,800 rupiah while BNI
was down 0.64 percent at 3,875 rupiah. The broader index
was down 0.03 percent.
1558 (0858 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by xx)
13:34 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Surya Esa resumes production, amends
gas price
Indonesia's liquefied petroleum gas refiner PT Surya Esa
Perkasa has resumed full production after its
contracted supply was restored by state-controlled energy firm
PT Pertamina EP after improving natural gas wells since the
second quarter of this year.
"As of October, all improvement works have been completed and
the company is operating at full production," corporate
secretary Kanishk Laroya said in a statement, adding that
long-term gas supply security has been further reinforced
through the supplier's improvement works.
Surya Esa and Pertamina EP also agreed to amend the existing
gas price into a formula-based gas price and PEP will offtake
all condensate from the firm through a handling fee structure.
Shares of the refiner were steady at 2,700 rupiah, while the
broader index was up 0.21 percent.
1305 (0605 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Sunil
Nair
10:13 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-UOB ups Indosat to 'hold'
UOB Kay Hian Research raised its rating on PT Indosat Tbk
to 'hold' from 'sell', citing strong growth in mobile
services and addition of new subscribers.
"Renewed marketing for new packages has generated healthy
growth in volume of reloads and new subscribers. Growth momentum
for mobile services is expected to pick up in 2H12," analysts
Jonathan Koh and Chng Simin wrote in a note on Wednesday.
Indosat launched 3G services based on 900MHz in Padang and
Bukit Tinggi in early October and will be extending the services
to more areas, UOB said.
UOB also said the telecom service provider's new Chief
Commercial Officer, Alexander Rusli is driving a commercial
turnaround and has revived marketing efforts on its Mentari
cellular card brand.
The research house raised its target price on Indosat to 6,250
rupiah from 4,740 rupiah, backed by higher 2012 and 2013 net
profit forecasts due to stabilisation in average revenue per
user and sustainable reduction in costs.
Indosat's shares were down 0.81 percent at 6,100 rupiah, while
the broader index was down 0.06 percent.
1009 (0309 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anand Basu)