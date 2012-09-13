Shares of Indonesia's third largest mobile operator XL Axiata
dropped as much as 5.2 percent after its
second-largest shareholder, Etisalat, sold about $510
million worth Of stock.
Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates' biggest
telecommunications company, sold 775 million Axiata shares at
6,300 rupiah each, putting the deal at 4.88 trillion rupiah
($510.03 million), according to a term sheet of the offering
seen by Reuters on Thursday.
In March, Etisalat was aiming to sell its entire 13.29
percent stake in XL Axiata to raise between $600 to $700 million
this year, after failing to expand its partnership with XL
Axiata's major shareholder, Malaysia's Axiata Group.
"It is common to sell on discount price, Etisalat had both
capital and dividend gain from XL Axiata for five years. Maybe
Etisalat want to cash it out and invest in another opportunity.
But market seems to adopt it as negative sentiment," said Akhmad
Nurcahyadi, a Jakarta-based BNI Sekuritas equity analyst.
At 11.12 am. (0450 GMT) the stock was trading down 2.99
percent at 6,500 rupiah with 21.0 million shares traded, the
second highest turnover on the Indonesian stock exchange. The
Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.01 percent.
1156 (0456 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)