LONDON, March 6 A key indicator of euro zone
inflation expectations rose sharply on Friday, on course for its
biggest weekly rise in at least 2-1/2 years, in a sign of
markets' faith that the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan
would reflate the economy.
The five-year, five-year forward breakeven, which shows
where investors expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in
2020, rose to 1.798 percent from 1.765 percent on
Thursday.
The ECB, which begins buying bonds under the scheme on
Monday, on Thursday forecast euro zone inflation would rise from
0 percent this year to 1.8 percent in 2017, close to its target
of just below 2 percent.
"We interpret it as a sign of the credibility of (ECB chief)
Draghi's measures," said Guilhem Savry, investment manager in
Unigestion's Cross Asset Solutions team.
The rise in inflation expectations comes after positive euro
zone economic data, a rebound in oil prices and a weakening
euro. The five-year, five-year forward, the ECB's preferred
measure of the market's long-term inflation expectations, has
climbed around 0.15 percent this week - the biggest rise since
Reuters started tracking the measure in late 2012.
Euro zone inflation swap rates also rose across the board,
with two-year rates up 5 bps at 0.59 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)