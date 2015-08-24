LONDON Aug 24 A key indicator of euro zone
market inflation expectations fell to a six-month low on Monday,
as a slowdown in Chinese growth and tumbling oil prices rocked
the outlook for consumer price growth.
The five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate
, which shows where investors expect 2025 price
growth forecasts to be in 2020, fell to 1.621 percent, its
lowest since late February.
The European Central Bank, which has said the rate is its
favoured market measure of inflation expectations, aims to raise
consumer price growth back to its target of close to 2 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)