MUMBAI, March 13 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to continue to trade lower on Tuesday due to mounting supplies in the spot market on the back of a good crop, analysts said.

* Around 15,000-17,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from a year ago.

* The most-active April jeera contract ended 2.40 percent lower at 13,235 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open down on rising domestic supplies in spot market from the new season crop due to higher expected production.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 3.98 percent down at 4,288 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to edge down on some profit-taking but thin domestic supplies and dwindling stocks may support prices.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 2.38 percent lower at 40,590 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. It has risen more than 35 percent so far since the beginning of February.

* Supplies are seen down as farmers hold back stocks awaiting a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)