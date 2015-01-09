LONDON Jan 9 The old financial market maxim
"the trend is your friend" has rarely been more appropriate than
when applied to the recent falls in oil, government bond yields
and the euro, which have been nothing short of dramatic.
But investors enjoying the ride should make sure their
seatbelts are fastened: while the trend may well have further to
run over the longer term, the risk of sudden reversals is
growing by the day.
A look at how equities have performed over the last two
years shows that the S&P 500 has risen some 40 percent on
its way to a series of record highs. But there have been 10
swings lower of between 4 and 10 percent in that time.
Chart: link.reuters.com/tat73w
Since oil started tumbling in the middle of last year,
however, there's been barely a single noteworthy snap back of 5
percent or more. The fall has been precipitous and relentless.
The picture for the euro and bonds is similar.
But the pullbacks and spikes in volatility that have
characterized stock market movements are bound to hit oil, bonds
and the euro in time.
"These market moves have very little to do with
fundamentals, and could create opportunity," said Valentijn
Nieuwenhuijzen at ING Investment Management.
"Almost always, these kinds of moves are opportunities."
A significant, if unquantifiable, factor behind the rapid
acceleration in market momentum recently is automated trading.
Momentum funds and algorithm computer models are playing a
bigger part in financial markets now than ever before.
Central to the swings across all financial assets is oil.
Slowing demand growth and (more pertinently) plentiful supply as
producers refuse to cut output pushed Brent crude futures below
$50 a barrel this week for the first time since 2009.
That marks a 55 percent decline in six months, and a 40
percent fall in the last two months alone. Moves of such
magnitude over relatively short periods are often evidence that
prices have overshot.
The oil market is no stranger to longer term price swings,
however. As Reuters Breakingviews columnist Edward Hadas points
out, since 2000 the daily price has been on average 18 percent
higher or lower than six months earlier. t.co/LkoCAQFpad
EXTREME PRICING
If the fall in oil has been eye-catching, the move in bond
markets has been historic.
The benchmark cost of 10-year government borrowing reached
record lows this week in Japan, Germany, France, the
Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Canada and Australia.
The average 10-year yield in the G3 economic powerhouses of
the United States, euro zone and Japan fell below 1 percent --
the lowest on record, according to Steven Englander, global head
of currency strategy at Citi.
By this measure, investors are pricing in a world economy
that is in a worse state now than it was in the Great Depression
of the 1930s or during the global financial crash of 2007-09. Is
that really the case?
If the answer is no, there is a growing risk that massive
one-way bets on oil, sovereign bonds and the euro could be
vulnerable to a violent reversal, especially as central banks
are almost out of ammunition in their fight against deflation
and sub-par growth.
"What are they going to do for an encore?" asked Citi's
Englander.
Like most people in currency markets, he expects the euro to
remain under pressure. It hit a nine-year low of $1.1753 this
week, a whisker off its January 1999 launch rate of $1.1747.
Englander and Nieuwenhuijzen share the broad market
consensus view that corrections and bouts of volatility will not
translate into longer-term trend reversals.
The longer-term investment strategy, therefore, would be to
sit tight. Investors with a shorter term horizon, however, would
do well to protect themselves against prospective turbulence.
For example, even if you still believe oil prices are headed
lower, you could hedge that view by buying shares in
commodity-related companies which are likely to benefit from
continued strength in broader equity indices.
Buying an equity market volatility index like the VIX
at the bottom of recent ranges and selling at the top is another
simple way to protect against sharp price moves.
"Volatility will always be part of markets -- there is no
'normal'," said Yoram Lustig, head of Multi-Asset Investments UK
at AXA Investment Managers.
