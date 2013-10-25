(Refiles to additional subscribers)
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Oct 25 A fresh rally in risk assets
fired by expectations of an extended period of loose monetary
policy in major developed economies may quickly lose momentum as
picking winners in already inflated markets has become much
harder.
Record high prices for equities, already tight yield
differentials between corporate and government debt and a mixed
outlook for commodities have complicated the choices for any
investor looking to profit from a simple "risk on" strategy.
When the Bank of Japan (BOJ) joined other central banks
earlier this year in boosting liquidity, a broad rally lifted
prices across financial markets that only slowed when the U.S.
Federal Reserve hinted at plans to scale back its own stimulus.
Now the timing of Fed 'tapering' has probably been delayed
until at least next March after a run of weaker U.S. economic
data, hopes of a new rally fuelled by easy money have
resurfaced. Correlations - the tendency to move in lock-step -
between assets has increased.
But this time things look different.
"At this juncture we have got a question mark over risk
assets. Credit is fairly valued, equities look a bit toppy and
bonds are offering a decent yield," said Daniel Loughney,
portfolio manager for AllianceBernstein.
The delay to the Fed's tapering plan - reinforced by
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data this week - comes as the BOJ
ramps up money printing and as central banks in the UK and
Europe have promised to keep monetary conditions loose.
The Fed has said the health of the jobs market will be
critical in its decision on when to scale back the $85 billion a
month it pumps into the system through bond purchases.
The impact of all this cash on riskier asset prices this
year has already been dramatic, especially for equities.
Global share prices tracked by MSCI's world equity index
are up 17 percent this year to date, on course
for their best annual gain since 2009.
The widely-tracked S&P 500 index is at an all-time
high, having gained nearly 23 percent this year, while Japan's
Nikkei index is up a whopping 35.5 percent.
SELL-OFF AHEAD?
The strong performance will likely turn many investors'
thoughts to cashing in, especially as the year end approaches.
"There are so many profits to be realised that I can see a
sell-off, not a slump, by year-end in the U.S., UK and Japan,"
said Alastair Winter, chief economist at investment advisory and
broking firm Daniel Stewart & Co.
In the debt markets there are other concerns. The sharp
selloff in government bonds that accompanied the first hints by
the Fed earlier this year that it was considering pulling back
its support reminded many investors of the risks out there.
"The tapering debate has increased awareness of the costs of
quantitative easing, namely financial instability," analysts at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note to clients.
At the same time gold, another asset that usually benefits
from high levels of liquidity, is having a torrid time.
Though off its lows on the hopes of an extended period of
Fed monetary stimulus, it is on course for its first annual
decline in 13 years as investors who had bet on all the cash
boosting inflation quit the market in droves.
Oil meanwhile has been increasingly driven by other factors
such as the easing of geopolitical tensions, especially over
Iran's nuclear programme, and improving Middle East oil supplies
and it is below the price it started the year.
AVOID LIQUIDITY LURE
Instead of looking to position for a general rise in risk
assets on the basis of easy money inflows, investors should
focus on their longer-term goals, said Jim McCormick, head of
asset allocation research at Barclays.
"To trade these periods, hold on to your framework for
searching out value and look to pick up assets buffeted in a
risk correlation period," he said.
"Emerging markets have value, the business cycle is picking
up and they are probably more attractive than the U.S."
In bond markets, where previous periods of excess central
bank money have led to a search for good returns that has lifted
most sectors, fund managers expect investors to be more
discerning this time.
"There will be a search for yield but people will be more
picky," said David Zahn, head of European fixed income at
Franklin Templeton Investments, who favours emerging market debt
over that from advanced economies.
