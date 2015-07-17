By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 17 Amid all the uncertainty
swirling around financial markets, one clear picture is emerging
for investors: U.S. and UK interest rates will soon rise, while
most of the rest of the world is easing monetary policy.
Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen and Bank of England
governor Mark Carney this week gave their strongest indications
to date that they are getting ready to raise rates.
The most visible impact of this divergence with the rest of
the world - policy in the euro zone, Japan, China and elsewhere
is firmly headed in the opposite direction - has been in
currencies, where the dollar and sterling have jumped in value.
The trade-weighted value of the U.S. dollar had its biggest
weekly gain in two months, while the trade-weighted value of
sterling rose to its highest since March 2008.
"The only game in town is how far the dollar goes from
here," said Alan Wilde, head of fixed income and currency at
Baring Asset Management in London.
The dollar has risen more than 20 percent in value over the
past year alone, so some investors think it may not have
much more upside left.
HSBC's currency strategy team went as far to say in March
that the dollar's bull run is now over, and a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch survey of global fund managers this week showed
that being "long" dollars was the most crowded trade of all.
So the consensus view is still for a weaker euro as
the European central Bank presses ahead with its 1 trillion euro
bond-buying programme, and a fall below parity versus the dollar
is a bet being made by big players such as Deutsche Bank and
Goldman Sachs.
On Wednesday, Yellen told Congress that rates will probably
rise "at some point this year". Her comments helped drive the
euro to a seven-week low of $1.0850 and the trade-weighted
dollar to within a whisker of a fresh three-month peak.
AGAINST THE TIDE
The rise in sterling over recent months has been even more
dramatic, with the trade-weighted pound now at its highest level
in over seven years.
Carney gave that rally extra impetus on Thursday when he
said that the decision to raise rates from record lows will come
into sharper focus "around the turn of this year".
"The pound has done well and will continue to do well," said
Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS's flagship
private bank in Zurich. Haefele said he has an overweight
sterling position.
One paradox of a strong currency, however, is it makes other
assets in that country more expensive, exports less competitive
and dents the overseas earnings power of its companies.
That's why Haefele, who has over $250 billion of assets in
discretionary mandates, has an underweight position in UK
stocks, which are particularly sensitive to the income earned
from operations overseas.
The Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey this week showed
that a net 13 percent of those polled were underweight UK stocks
in July, and have been underweight UK equities for two years.
Haefele is also wary of the impact a stronger dollar and any
tightening in U.S. monetary policy will have on emerging
markets.
"If capital is coming out of emerging markets and going into
the developed world, then we would remain underweight emerging
markets," he said.
Globally, however, equities could remain attractive because
monetary policy remains extremely loose and liquidity is still
being provided by central banks other than the Fed and BoE.
"Any upturn in the U.S. rate cycle is not something we take
lightly. However, equity markets should be able to take this in
their stride. It usually takes more than one rate hike to stop a
bull market," Citi strategists said in a note on Friday.
The prospect of higher rates makes the yields on U.S.
government bonds more attractive, certainly relative to the much
riskier assets in emerging markets.
Baring Asset Management's Wilde, with $12 billion global
fixed income assets under management, said U.S. government bonds
offer a "significant" yield premium over European bonds. He will
continue to buy 10-year Treasuries over Bunds for now, but
expects Bunds to become more attractive once Fed liftoff
actually happens.
The yield spread is currently around 155 basis points
, which Wild reckons will narrow to 135
basis points before he reassess his position.
Some investors and traders with a shorter-term horizon will
look to take bets on whether the Fed or BoE moves first,
although most analysts think the Fed will lead the choreography
and raise rates first.
But no matter who moves first, the United States and Britain
will be swimming against the global tide. No fewer than 37
central banks around the world have eased monetary policy so far
this year to boost growth, fight deflation or both.
