LONDON, June 18 More than two-thirds of affluent
consumers want to be able to actively manage how their pension
is invested on their smartphones, a survey for one of the
leaders of the new generation of retail trading platforms showed
on Tuesday.
The survey, by UK pollster YouGov for Denmark's Saxo Bank,
showed over 50 percent of respondents wanted more transparency
on their investments and nearly 70 percent would like pensions
performance to be available real time and on the go.
Nearly 20 percent of the 300 UK retail investors queried
said they did not know where their pension pot was being
invested.
"People are taking control of their investments and our
survey shows that the numbers could be even greater, with 44
percent of investors believing easier access to trading will
make them save and invest more," Saxo vice president Matteo
Cassina said.
"We are at a tipping point of a digital wealth management
revolution that will find most retail and private banks
unprepared."
Retail trading platforms like Saxo, IG or CMC, some of which
stem from or are still connected to online betting businesses,
are steadily becoming a larger chunk of modern financial
infrastructure.
In currencies alone, industry surveys suggest the sector as
a whole trades around $4-5 trillion a month, around 3 percent of
the global market in foreign exchange and making it an important
feeder of liquidity for banks and other big players.
