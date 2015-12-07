(Repeats, without changes, story first published on Friday)
* List of geopolitical risks grows
* Fund managers yet to change portfolio strategy
* Economic growth, systemic global order so far healthy
* Difficult to price, hedge these risks
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Dec 4 The list of geopolitical risks
worrying fund managers is growing; potential investment
responses are proving slow to evolve.
Terrorism, the Syria conflict, a refugee crisis threatening
to unpick European freedom of movement, a possible UK exit from
the European Union and tensions between Turkey and Russia are
all on the lengthening worry list.
But ask investors if they are changing their global
portfolios or trades to protect against these mounting risks and
the answer is generally either "no" or "not yet." It's an answer
borne out on global equity markets, which are just 7 percent off
all-time highs hit earlier in the year.
Indeed, the European Central Bank's decision to shave
slightly less than expected off its already negative deposit
rate provoked far more evident alarm in financial markets than
the deadly but unpriceable geopolitical risks.
"There are huge issues out there ... It's not too difficult
to start thinking this is history in the making, or that the
geopolitical fabric of the world is changing," said Paul
O'Connor, co-head of multi-asset at Henderson Global Investors.
"But for investors it's not really central yet."
So far there is little hard economic or trade impact that
would warrant global portfolio adjustments. Besides, financial
markets are still in thrall to macroeconomics and central bank
decisions at a time of ultra-low interest rates.
So, even as the World Economic Forum's top global risks in
terms of likelihood and impact include inter-state conflict,
water crises and cyber attacks, the world economy looks set to
grow at a healthy clip of 3.1 percent this year and 3.6 percent
the next, according to the International Monetary Fund.
And for all the risks in play, there are countervailing
forces suggesting these are not yet systemic.
For Barings Asset Management's Marino Valensise, the bigger
picture is still of a globalising world in which trade barriers
are falling rather than rising.
China's currency has been admitted to the IMF's benchmark
currency basket and the recent Trans-Pacific trade pact suggests
regional trade barriers are coming down.
"We remain in the globalisation phase," said Valensise.
To be sure, even if markets at a global level have largely
shrugged off geopolitical risk, there are clear pockets of
stress at country level, with MSCI's Eastern European share
index, rattled by Turkey-Russia tensions, at
its lowest level since October.
But the problem remains: how to price or hedge such risks?
Poring over market performance since 1900 can offer some
counter-intuitive results. Historical data from the Credit
Suisse Research Institute shows the best year for world stock
markets in terms of real rate of return was 1933, while the
worst was in 2008 - despite progress towards globalisation.
In fact, on average, over the past 100 years, the premium
attached to periods of growing globalisation is around one point
of the price-to-earnings ratios on equities, according to
Barings. While there are many knock-on effects from
fragmentation that are hard to quantify, that valuation gap
appears limited.
And hedging against geopolitical threats in today's
environment can also carry costs and risks. Henderson's O'Connor
said that while buying oil was once an obvious hedge against
conflict in the Middle East, the recent commodities slump, with
crude near 6 1/2-year lows, underscored the unpredictability.
So the likelihood is that even if headlines get worse, it
will take a lot more to unnerve global markets.
"So far, the spillovers have been quite contained," said
O'Connor.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)