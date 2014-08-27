(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
LONDON Aug 27 The spot iron ore market is
sinking under the weight of new supply.
The benchmark price for 62 percent iron ore as assessed by
the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI has just fallen below the $89 per
tonne level for the first time since September 2012.
Gone is the golden age of super-charged prices, eye-watering
profits for producers and boom times for iron-rich regions such
as the Pilbara in Australia.
The new iron age will be characterised by a Darwinian
struggle for survival, from which only the fittest will emerge.
Don't take my word for it. Take the word of Sam Walsh, chief
executive of Rio Tinto, one of the world's largest
suppliers of seaborne ore and one of the companies contributing
to the current supply surge.
Speaking to analysts after Rio's second-quarter results,
Walsh dismissed any suggestion the company should hold back from
increasing production at a time when demand from China is
cooling.
"Now is not a time for the best iron ore producer in the
world to take a step back. Now is the time for others to really
feel the consequences of the price against their operating costs
and for them to make decisions."
By "consequences", he means that casualties will grow as
higher-cost and fledgling producers feel the pricing pain.
Rio and fellow iron ore behemoths such as Brazil's Vale
and BHP Billiton hope the battle will be a
quick one. It may not turn out that way, though.
At least they will see up close how the battle unfolds. The
rest of us will see little. Only the price will tell how
efficiently this market absorbs the wave of new supply.
BATTLE FORETOLD
Everyone knew that this battle was coming.
The price of iron ore surged over the 2009-2011 period,
peaking at $191.90 in February 2011, as producers struggled to
match China's rapacious appetite for steel to be used in its
infrastructure and property boom.
Sown in that time were the seeds of current oversupply as
established producers such as Rio embarked on major expansions
and a host of juniors rushed to join the iron ore bonanza.
Now the market must correct itself. Higher-cost producers
must "make decisions" and leave.
Rio won't be one of them. As Walsh explained in that Aug. 7
conference call: "We are producing at a cash cost of $20 a tonne
with prices around $95 a tonne, so very, very attractive margins
and a very attractive place for us to be."
Weaker players, however, are already falling by the wayside.
Brazil's MMX said last week it was temporarily
closing its last producing mine.
London Mining, a fledgling producer operating in
Sierra Leone, is struggling with both shrinking operating
margins and the regional impact of the Ebola virus.
It is, according to analysts at Investec, "a binary
investment". "Either it will succeed in finding a strategic
partner and thereby realise its inherent value, or it will not
and face bankruptcy."
In Iran, which entered the market at the height of the iron
ore boom, stocks are piling up at ports, and small privately
owned mines are closing en masse.
These global changes are being captured in the import
figures from China, the world's largest buyer of seaborne iron
ore.
Australian exports have risen to account for more than 60
percent of China's total draw from the rest of the world in the
past couple of months. Brazilian shipments are holding steady at
just under 20 percent, but China's imports from everywhere else
have been shrinking, from over 30 percent last year to 22
percent in June and July.
That's displacement of higher-cost supply with lower-cost
supply in action.
CHINA FOG
The biggest displacement, based on where production sits on
the global cost curve, should take place in China itself.
It too experienced a surge in iron ore investment thanks to
those turbo-charged prices a couple of years ago.
China, however, is where things may get a bit messy.
Firstly, there is little transparency as to what is going on
in its huge but hugely-fractured iron ore production sector.
Rio's Walsh talked on that conference call of 125 million
tonnes of high-cost Chinese capacity being closed.
Yet the official figures from the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) suggest the opposite. Those for July showed
iron ore production up 11 percent year-on-year with cumulative
year-to-date growth running at 9 percent.
This may in part be down to the fact that the NBS releases
only crude production numbers. Missing, critically, is any
information on grade.
But in part it may just be down to the fact the figures are
wrong and have been for a long time. Analysts at Macquarie Bank,
for example, are explicit that when it comes to calculating
Chinese iron ore output, "one thing we do not use at all is the
crude ore number produced by the NBS." ("Commodities Comment,"
July 22, 2014).
Macquarie back-calculates Chinese supply from the country's
production of pig iron, adjusted to reflect imports and
cross-checked against regular surveys by local information
providers such as Mysteel.
Its conclusion, by the way, is that Chinese domestic ore
production fell by 6 percent in the first half of this year,
with the trend accelerating in the most recent months.
Production in the second-quarter, for example, is estimated to
have fallen by 18 percent year-on-year.
Macquarie's verdict: "so far, so efficient for iron ore in
2014, with the cost curve proving itself once more".
Lacking any independent evidence from China's statistics
office, though, you're going to have to take them, and all the
other analysts running the same numbers game, at their word.
THEORY AND PRACTICE
The second problem facing the iron ore market is that China
is all too often where market theory breaks up on the rocks of
market reality.
Aluminium is a case in point. Everyone knows that parts of
the country's smelting sector are the highest-cost and most
inefficient anywhere in the world. Such plants, in theory,
should long ago have drawn down the shutters, but in many cases
they haven't thanks to discreet and not-so-discreet help from
local authorities, unwilling to stomach the consequences on
employment and tax receipts.
Even when outdated smelters do finally bite the dust, there
seems to be no shortage of newer, more efficient plants to take
their place.
Analysts such as those at Macquarie argue that iron ore is
different, given the large number of privately owned operations,
which have shown themselves to be highly response to price in
the past.
But that's only half the problem. The other part is where
all that iron ore is going.
China's leviathan steel sector is, like its aluminium
sector, plagued by structural overcapacity and a tendency to
produce more than even China can absorb.
Right now, for example, Chinese steel production is still
growing, up 2.7 percent in the first seven months of this year,
according to the official figures.
Which would be just fine were it not for the small fact that
the China Iron and Steel Association estimates that demand
growth in the first half of this year was just 0.4 percent.
Accelerating steel product exports, up 37 percent in the
first seven months of 2014, have acted as a pressure valve, but
there's no guarantee they can continue doing so, given the
ominous creaking from China's commercial property sector, one of
the pillars of its steel consumption.
This adds an extra level of uncertainty to the current iron
ore narrative of efficient displacement of higher-cost with
lower-cost supply.
In theory, the iron ore market is already reacting
efficiently to the current surge in supply.
In practice, until the past few months most observers
weren't expecting the iron ore price to languish so long below
$100 per tonne.
The most recent drop in price suggests that the battle for
survival in a lower price environment may be more protracted and
less clear-cut than theory would suggest.
