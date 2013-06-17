By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, June 17 Shanghai steel futures jumped
more than 2 percent to hit a near three-week high on Monday on
rising raw material costs, although Chinese demand remains in
check due to slower economic growth and overcapacity.
The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange posted the biggest daily gains since early
January to hit a session high of 3,508 yuan ($570) a tonne, a
level last seen on May 28.
A rebound in iron ore prices late last week, helped by
post-holiday restocking by some steel mills, encouraged traders
to push up rebar, lifting it off nine-month lows.
However, analysts still expect steel demand to be curbed by
cooling growth in the world's largest steel producer and
consumer.
"Traders are keen to lift prices when seeing billet
inventories in some northern Chinese regions falling and iron
ore prices rising," said Dai Xianghui, analyst with SDIC CGOC
Futures in Beijing.
Average daily crude steel output fell nearly 2 percent by
late May from a record 2.193 million tonnes in early May.
Traders said this could help ease the supply glut if the modest
cutback is increased in coming weeks.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI gained 1.4 percent to $113.6
a tonne last Friday, the highest since June 6, according to
information provider the Steel Index.
Billet, a semi-finished steel product used to make rebar for
construction sector, gained 50 yuan to 2,970 yuan a tonne over
the weekend after slumping over past few weeks, traders said.
Evidence has mounted in recent weeks that China's economic
growth is fast losing momentum, and risks are rising that it
will fall further in the second quarter, suggested by weak May
export data and domestic activity.
"Stagnant growth in China's economy means that steel
consumption will not see any big pick-up in near term, so I
don't think the rebound will be sustainable," Dai added.
($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)