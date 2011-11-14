* Traders hoarding ore, waiting for further price rise -trader

* Iron ore gains nearly 18 pct in past 10 trading days

* Shanghai rebar hits near one-month high (Updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Iron ore may stretch its winning streak to a third week, supported by Chinese buying interest and tight supply in the spot market as traders withhold some cargoes, waiting for prices to rise further.

The steelmaking raw material has gained nearly 18 percent in the past 10 trading days as steel mills in China, the world's biggest iron ore buyer, replenished inventories after prices fell more than 30 percent in October.

But some physical traders have been holding back cargoes, hoping to sell later when prices turn even higher.

"Traders are buying aggressively, but whatever they're buying they're just keeping it with an intention to sell later at a higher price," said an iron ore trader in Singapore.

"Everybody's lost a lot of money when prices dropped sharply so now they feel the market will continue to turn up and are offering at levels higher than where the market is."

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content climbed 2.2 percent to $137.70 a tonne on Friday, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI, the loftiest since Oct. 24.

Iron ore rose 12 percent last week, outperforming other industrial metals like copper, which fell 3 percent.

Offer prices for Australian 63-grade Newman iron ore fines rose a dollar to $143-$145 a tonne, including freight, on Monday, and Indian 63.5/63-grade fines increased $3 to $142-$145, said Chinese consultancy Umetal.

CAUTION CREEPING IN

Restocking by smaller Chinese steel mills had boosted their average iron ore inventory to 26 days of use now from 21 days at the end of October, Macquarie said in a note. That is still below the 28-33 day inventory range from March to September, it said.

"In the current upcycle, I think $150 is achievable. Beyond $150 I'm not sure as of today," said the Singapore-based trader, referring to the 62-percent grade iron ore.

Firmer China steel futures is helping boost expectations iron ore can sustain gains in the near term.

The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as high as 4,219 yuan a tonne, a level not seen since Oct. 17, before closing up 1 percent at 4,189 yuan.

Rebar followed gains in other commodities and equities spurred by hopes new technocrat leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

But with the overall outlook for steel demand in China still gloomy, some mills could hold off further purchases of iron ore.

China's Baoshan Iron & Steel said on Friday it would cut prices of its main products for December bookings, underscoring weaker demand.

It would be the first time Baosteel, China's biggest listed steelmaker and the domestic industry's price-setting leader, would slash prices since May, which was the first cut in nine months.

The price cut announcement came after data showing China's daily crude steel output in October fell to 1.76 million tonnes, lowest level since December 2010, as mills across the country closed for repairs in an attempt to head off a drop in demand.

"Mills were willing to buy when prices went up $5 to $10 a tonne, but at current levels they are now cautious again," said a physical iron ore trader in Shanghai, adding that some mills prefer to buy iron ore from stockpiles at Chinese ports which are cheaper than fresh cargoes.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4189 40.00 0.96 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 137.5 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.7 2.90 2.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.94 2.96 2.23

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

