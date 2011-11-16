* Iron ore has risen 25 pct over past 12 days
* With firmer China steel prices, ore may top $150-trader
* Iron ore forward swaps gain
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Iron ore rose to its
highest in nearly a month as spot prices gained for a 12th day
in a row, with firmer steel prices in top consumer China
encouraging more buying of the raw material and helping it
recover from last month's slump.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content climbed nearly 6
percent to $146.30 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since Oct.
19, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
It has now gained 25 percent in the past 12 trading days,
after sliding nearly 31 percent in October when Chinese mills
cut purchases of iron ore as lower steel prices reflected weaker
demand.
Steel prices in China's spot market rose last week, with
rebar rising 0.7 percent to average 4,364 yuan ($688) a tonne
and hot-rolled coil increasing 0.2 percent to 4,230 yuan, based
on estimates by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
Profit margins at Chinese steel mills have similarly
improved, with the industry average margin for rebar rising to
162 yuan a tonne from 135 yuan the previous week and 61 yuan in
late October, according to the BoA-Merrill Lynch data.
"As long as steel mills' margins are positive, it makes
economic sense for them to continue to produce and if they're
eating into their iron ore inventories that means they need to
keep buying ore, even if it's only hand to mouth," said an iron
ore physical trader in Singapore.
"Based on current steel prices and with margins staying
positive, we believe iron ore can go beyond $150."
Offer prices in China rose further on Wednesday, with
cargoes from No. 1 producer Australia up $2-$3 a tonne,
according to Chinese consultancy Umetal.
Australian Newman iron ore fines increased $3 to $148-$150 a
tonne and Pilbara fines were also quoted $3 higher at $144-$147,
Umetal said. The prices include freight cost.
BHP Billiton sold Newman fines at $149.20 a
tonne at a tender on Tuesday, while Rio Tinto
sold Pilbara fines at $144.50, also at a tender, traders said.
Limited availability of spot cargoes has also been
supporting the current run-up in iron ore prices, with Indian
exports restrained by logistical problems and higher production
costs.
The cost of producing higher grade iron ore in India, the
world's No. 3 iron ore exporter, stands at around $120 a tonne,
free on board basis, more than double the cost in Australia and
Brazil, the two biggest producers.
"But traders and mills have been very keen to buy for some
time, and the sharply improved levels achieved on cargoes
offered is a reflection of that pent-up demand," said Oscar
Tarneberg, senior iron ore analyst at Steel Index in Shanghai.
Steep gains in prices of iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:>
reflected investor optimism spot rates will move higher further
in the near term.
The Singapore Exchange-cleared December contract
rose the most on Tuesday, up $5.37 to $143.37 a tonne. The
January contract gained $3.87 to $142.87 and February
climbed $4.08 to $142.25.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0454 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4157 0.00 0.00
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 146.25 6.25 4.46
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 146.3 8.00 5.78
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.04 3.43 2.49
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.347 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)