* Iron ore extends winning streak to 13th day
* Firmer steel prices fuel ore restocking
* India Oct iron ore exports fall by a third
(Adds BHP Billiton outlook, updates Shanghai rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Iron ore rose to
one-month highs as it stretched its winning streak to a 13th
straight day, backed by firm demand from top buyer China amid
signs Beijing is ready to fine-tune its prudent monetary policy.
China's central bank said on Wednesday that it will
fine-tune its monetary policy if needed, underscoring analysts'
view that Beijing is switching its focus to support a slowing
economy and raising hopes of increased demand from the world's
biggest commodity importer.
Chinese steel mills began replenishing their inventories of
the steelmaking raw material after spot iron ore prices fell to
a 22-month low below $117 a tonne in late October.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content rose 0.6 percent to
$147.20 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest since Oct. 19,
according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
Over the past 13 sessions, iron ore has climbed 26 percent,
quickly rebounding from a near 31 percent slide in October.
With Chinese mills boosting ore stockpiles ahead of the end
of 2011 and the Chinese New Year next year, "we may be in the
early stages of a restocking period," said James Wilson, analyst
at RBS Morgans.
"Most steel mills are rushing to purchase iron ore even if
their inventory is not that low because they believe the market
will see another round of increase," said an iron ore trader in
the port city of Rizhao in China's eastern Shandong province.
"The market is really strong right now. We have sold almost
100,000 tonnes in the spot market in the past two days. Now we
have ready cargo of 40,000 tonnes and another 80,000 tonnes
still in the sea," the trader said, adding that his company only
sold 20,000-30,000 tonnes last month.
FAIR GROUND
Firmer steel prices in China, both spot and futures markets,
is helping encourage mills to buy more ore, suggesting steel
demand in the world's biggest consumer and producer is picking
up.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose 1.1 percent to close at 4,178 yuan a
tonne, its third gain in five sessions.
Fewer available iron ore cargoes in the spot market is also
supporting higher prices, with miners continuously raising
offers.
In particular, shipments from India had been limited by
logistical problems and higher production cost. Iron ore exports
from India, the world's third biggest supplier, fell to 4.55
million tonnes in October from 6.87 million tonnes a year ago,
the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries said on Wednesday.
Australian 61.5-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines rose a
dollar to $145-$148 a tonne, including freight, on Thursday, and
Newman 63-percent grade fines increased $2 to $150-$152, said
Chinese consultancy Umetal.
Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore
producer, sold Pilbara fines at $146 a tonne at a tender on
Wednesday, up from $144.50 at Tuesday's tender, traders said.
But Wilson of RBS Morgans said $120-$140 a tonne is "fair
ground" for iron ore prices.
"It's a good place to be for the foreseeable future. If
prices go up too high then you risk causing too much problems
with the steelmakers because their margins get squeezed," he
said.
BHP Billiton has become more wary about the
outlook for commodity markets as some players face tighter
access to credit, but the world's biggest miner said conditions
are not as bad as during the global financial crisis.
Despite challenging conditions, BHP Chief Executive Marius
Kloppers said on Thursday the company was still able to sell
everything it was producing and its customers were continuing to
buy all their contracted volumes.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0706 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4178 44.00 1.06
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147.5 1.25 0.85
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.2 0.90 0.62
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.67 4.63 3.28
*In yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)