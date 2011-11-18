* At 1-month top, iron ore has risen 26 pct in 14 days

* Imported iron ore stocks at Chinese ports at record high

* Sluggish China steel demand may cut iron ore rally

* China Nov 1-10 daily steel output down 3 pct (Updates rebar price, adds China steel output, port stocks)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Iron ore rallied for a 14th consecutive day in its longest winning streak ever, reflecting sustained buying from Chinese steel mills although the rapid rebound from last month's slump is spurring caution with steel prices not recovering as fast.

Chinese steel mills began replenishing their inventories of the steelmaking raw material after spot iron ore prices fell to a 22-month low below $117 a tonne in late October. While iron ore prices have surged more than 26 percent since then, China steel futures have largely been steady.

Because China's steel production cuts have been marginal, the steep drop in iron ore prices last month drew mills back to the market. But current steel prices suggest demand in top consumer China remains weak, cutting the need for more of the raw material.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content rose 0.3 percent to $147.60 a tonne on Thursday, the highest since Oct. 19, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI. It was up 7.2 percent for the week so far, its third weekly gain in a row.

Rising more than 26 percent over the past 14 sessions, iron ore is up nearly 25 percent so far this month, rebounding quickly from a 31 percent slide in October.

Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports hit a record 98.09 million tonnes this week, up 1.9 percent from the previous week, figures from Chinese industry consultancy Mysteel showed on Friday.

Most of the buying may have been done by traders hoping to recover from last month's losses, said a physical iron ore trader in Singapore.

"I don't think real demand has increased in China. Most of the buying is done by traders who are stocking up on iron ore, wanting to take positions," he said.

"This current upswing will correct and it will correct within the next one-and-a-half weeks."

Daily crude steel output in China stood at 1.664 million tonnes in the first 10 days of November, down 3.1 percent from late October and the lowest in a year, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed on Friday.

SWAPS DOWN

Iron ore is unlikely to exceed $150 a tonne "because steel demand in China is still quite sluggish," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

Tighter credit in China has dented domestic steel demand and the capacity of mills to fund iron ore purchases. And Beijing is unlikely to shift monetary policy any time soon with inflation staying high.

"There will be no major adjustment in monetary policy in the near term," the China Business News quoted Fan Gang, who heads China's National Economic Research Institute, as saying on Friday.

Fan said the government had "initially" brought inflation under control and he played down the possibility of a sharp rebound in inflation to more than 6 percent in 2012.

"Still, monetary policy cannot lower its guard, especially as inflation is still above 5 percent," Fan was quoted as saying.

The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to close at 4,154 yuan a tonne, up 0.1 percent from the previous week.

Weaker prices of iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> on Thursday suggest the rally in spot rates may soon lose steam, with all contracts cleared by the Singapore Exchange edging lower.

Still, price offers of imported ore in China remained firm on Friday, although increases were not as big as earlier in the week.

Australian Pilbara iron ore fines were quoted a dollar higher at $146-$149 a tonne and Newman fines also rose a dollar to $151-$153, said Chinese consultancy Umetal. Prices include freight cost.

Indian 63.5/63-grade iron ore fines were offered at $151-$154 a tonne, up $2 from Thursday, according to Umetal, although some traders said there were quotes above $155.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0809 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4154 -24.00 -0.57 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 148.5 1.00 0.68 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.6 0.40 0.27 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.12 2.45 1.68

*In yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Himani Sarkar)