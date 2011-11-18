* At 1-month top, iron ore has risen 26 pct in 14 days
* Imported iron ore stocks at Chinese ports at record high
* Sluggish China steel demand may cut iron ore rally
* China Nov 1-10 daily steel output down 3 pct
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Iron ore rallied for a
14th consecutive day in its longest winning streak ever,
reflecting sustained buying from Chinese steel mills although
the rapid rebound from last month's slump is spurring caution
with steel prices not recovering as fast.
Chinese steel mills began replenishing their inventories of
the steelmaking raw material after spot iron ore prices fell to
a 22-month low below $117 a tonne in late October. While iron
ore prices have surged more than 26 percent since then, China
steel futures have largely been steady.
Because China's steel production cuts have been marginal,
the steep drop in iron ore prices last month drew mills back to
the market. But current steel prices suggest demand in top
consumer China remains weak, cutting the need for more of the
raw material.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content rose 0.3 percent to
$147.60 a tonne on Thursday, the highest since Oct. 19,
according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI. It was up 7.2
percent for the week so far, its third weekly gain in a row.
Rising more than 26 percent over the past 14 sessions, iron
ore is up nearly 25 percent so far this month, rebounding
quickly from a 31 percent slide in October.
Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports hit
a record 98.09 million tonnes this week, up 1.9 percent from the
previous week, figures from Chinese industry consultancy Mysteel
showed on Friday.
Most of the buying may have been done by traders hoping to
recover from last month's losses, said a physical iron ore
trader in Singapore.
"I don't think real demand has increased in China. Most of
the buying is done by traders who are stocking up on iron ore,
wanting to take positions," he said.
"This current upswing will correct and it will correct
within the next one-and-a-half weeks."
Daily crude steel output in China stood at 1.664 million
tonnes in the first 10 days of November, down 3.1 percent from
late October and the lowest in a year, data from the China Iron
and Steel Association showed on Friday.
SWAPS DOWN
Iron ore is unlikely to exceed $150 a tonne "because steel
demand in China is still quite sluggish," said Henry Liu, head
of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.
Tighter credit in China has dented domestic steel demand and
the capacity of mills to fund iron ore purchases. And Beijing is
unlikely to shift monetary policy any time soon with inflation
staying high.
"There will be no major adjustment in monetary policy in the
near term," the China Business News quoted Fan Gang, who heads
China's National Economic Research Institute, as saying on
Friday.
Fan said the government had "initially" brought inflation
under control and he played down the possibility of a sharp
rebound in inflation to more than 6 percent in 2012.
"Still, monetary policy cannot lower its guard, especially
as inflation is still above 5 percent," Fan was quoted as
saying.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to close at 4,154 yuan a
tonne, up 0.1 percent from the previous week.
Weaker prices of iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> on
Thursday suggest the rally in spot rates may soon lose steam,
with all contracts cleared by the Singapore Exchange edging
lower.
Still, price offers of imported ore in China remained firm
on Friday, although increases were not as big as earlier in the
week.
Australian Pilbara iron ore fines were quoted a dollar
higher at $146-$149 a tonne and Newman fines also rose a dollar
to $151-$153, said Chinese consultancy Umetal. Prices include
freight cost.
Indian 63.5/63-grade iron ore fines were offered at
$151-$154 a tonne, up $2 from Thursday, according to Umetal,
although some traders said there were quotes above $155.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0809 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4154 -24.00 -0.57
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 148.5 1.00 0.68
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.6 0.40 0.27
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.12 2.45 1.68
*In yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
