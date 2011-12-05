* Iron ore has gained 6 pct since Thursday, offers rise further * Thin China steel demand casts doubt on iron ore rally (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Iron ore may stabilise this week after rising sharply in the past two sessions with steady steel prices in top market China unlikely to encourage more aggressive restocking by steel producers. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content jumped nearly 4 percent to $138.80 a tonne on Friday, cost and freight delivered to China, according to Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI. The steelmaking raw material has gained more than 6 percent since Thursday, but still ended last week lower after the price hit a three-week trough last Tuesday. "The market can still go stronger, but with weak steel demand, iron ore prices may just stabilise," said an iron ore trader in the port city of Rizhao in China's eastern Shandong province. "Inventories are running low but there's no strong need for Chinese mills to restock." Rebar, a construction steel product, is selling at 4,250 yuan ($670) a tonne in Shanghai's spot market on Monday, little changed from last week, the trader said, reflecting thin demand at home. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed nearly flat at 4,164 yuan a tonne. Underlining slow demand for steel in China, the country's average daily output of crude steel stood at 1.664 million tonnes over Nov. 11-20, unchanged from the previous 10 days, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association last week. But sellers continued to raise offer prices of imported ore in China on Monday, hoping more buyers will grab cargoes. Australian Pilbara iron ore fines rose $5 to $139-$141 a tonne, C&F, and Newman fines increased $2 to $141-$143, said Chinese consultancy Umetal. Australian Yandi fines were quoted $2 higher at $121-$123 a tonne and Indian 63.5/63-grade fines were offered at $149-$151, $5 more than Friday, said Umetal. "Many traders continue to hold onto their cargoes believing that many mills will need to replenish stocks," Steel Index said in a note, but added that "doubts remain over underlying steel demand". "We're hearing that a lot of steel mills in China are turning their blast furnaces back on after reducing output and closing their blast furnaces earlier," said a physical iron ore trader in Singapore. Also boosting sentiment in the market was China's move last week to cut the reserve requirement for commercial banks for the first time in three years, in the face of a weakening manufacturing sector. China's services sector similarly slipped in November, reinforcing expectations that Beijing can ease monetary policy further to cushion the blow from the global economy. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0731 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4164 1.00 0.02 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 141 5.00 3.68 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138.8 5.20 3.89 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.48 4.70 3.51 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3597 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)