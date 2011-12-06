* Vale says mega ore vessel disabled, no impact seen short
term
* Potential upside in iron ore capped by lower steel prices
* China Steel agrees 23 pct iron ore price cut with Vale
(Updates rebar price, adds China Steel, table)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Iron ore price offers in
top market China steadied on Tuesday as leaner steel demand
curbed buying interest in the raw material, with Shanghai steel
futures edging lower.
Traders said while a disabled mega vessel of top miner Vale
in a Brazilian port has the potential to affect
supplies if the problem is not resolved soon, it was too early
to influence spot trading in iron ore.
The world's largest iron-ore vessel is disabled and could
sink in a port where Vale, the world top producer, loads about
10 percent of global supplies of the commodity, shipping agents
and the ship's operator said.
"It's not going to affect the (iron ore) market in the very
short term but it has the potential to. It depends on how long
it's going to take them for it to get off the berth," said an
iron ore trader in Singapore.
Vale, along with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
, control more than two thirds of the global
seaborne iron ore market estimated at around 1 billion tonnes a
year.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose
0.7 percent to $139.80 a tonne on Monday, cost and freight
delivered to China, according to the Steel Index.
That marked its fourth straight day of gains as Chinese
mills returned to the market after spot prices fell to
three-week lows last week.
But with buying interest easing, offers for imported iron
ore in China were unchanged on Tuesday, with Australian Pilbara
fines quoted at $139-$141 a tonne, C&F, and Newman fines at
$141-$143, said Chinese consultancy Umetal.
Indian 63.5/63-grade ore was also steady at $149-$151 a
tonne, said Umetal.
With steel prices in China either steady or edging lower,
suggesting lean demand, there is no urgency for producers to buy
iron ore aggressively.
"Traders are being cautious because steel prices in China
dropped over the weekend after last week's rise and then was
stable yesterday. They want to see clear signs before they take
action," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
BHP Billiton sold Newman fines at $143 and MAC fines at $139
a tonne, C&F, at a tender on Monday, little changed from
previous deals, the Shanghai trader said.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange slipped 0.1 percent to close at 4,160 yuan a
tonne, slipping for a second time in three sessions.
"There's still potential upside for iron ore, maybe another
$4-$5 per tonne, but you're going to struggle to get to or stay
at $150 with steel at current prices," said the Singapore
trader, referring to 62-percent grade ore.
Elsewhere, China Steel, Taiwan's top steelmaker,
has agreed a 23 percent cut in iron ore prices for
October-December with Vale, as mills seek better contract terms
after ore prices slumped and steel demand thinned.
A 31 percent slide in spot iron ore prices in October
prompted China Steel and steel producers in mainland China, the
world's biggest iron ore buyer, to scour for adjustments in
pricing the steelmaking ingredient to more closely reflect spot
rates.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0737 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4160 -4.00 -0.10
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 141 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.8 1.00 0.72
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.48 4.70 3.51
*In yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
