* Vale says mega ore vessel disabled, no impact seen short term * Potential upside in iron ore capped by lower steel prices * China Steel agrees 23 pct iron ore price cut with Vale (Updates rebar price, adds China Steel, table) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Iron ore price offers in top market China steadied on Tuesday as leaner steel demand curbed buying interest in the raw material, with Shanghai steel futures edging lower. Traders said while a disabled mega vessel of top miner Vale in a Brazilian port has the potential to affect supplies if the problem is not resolved soon, it was too early to influence spot trading in iron ore. The world's largest iron-ore vessel is disabled and could sink in a port where Vale, the world top producer, loads about 10 percent of global supplies of the commodity, shipping agents and the ship's operator said. "It's not going to affect the (iron ore) market in the very short term but it has the potential to. It depends on how long it's going to take them for it to get off the berth," said an iron ore trader in Singapore. Vale, along with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto , control more than two thirds of the global seaborne iron ore market estimated at around 1 billion tonnes a year. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.7 percent to $139.80 a tonne on Monday, cost and freight delivered to China, according to the Steel Index. That marked its fourth straight day of gains as Chinese mills returned to the market after spot prices fell to three-week lows last week. But with buying interest easing, offers for imported iron ore in China were unchanged on Tuesday, with Australian Pilbara fines quoted at $139-$141 a tonne, C&F, and Newman fines at $141-$143, said Chinese consultancy Umetal. Indian 63.5/63-grade ore was also steady at $149-$151 a tonne, said Umetal. With steel prices in China either steady or edging lower, suggesting lean demand, there is no urgency for producers to buy iron ore aggressively. "Traders are being cautious because steel prices in China dropped over the weekend after last week's rise and then was stable yesterday. They want to see clear signs before they take action," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. BHP Billiton sold Newman fines at $143 and MAC fines at $139 a tonne, C&F, at a tender on Monday, little changed from previous deals, the Shanghai trader said. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.1 percent to close at 4,160 yuan a tonne, slipping for a second time in three sessions. "There's still potential upside for iron ore, maybe another $4-$5 per tonne, but you're going to struggle to get to or stay at $150 with steel at current prices," said the Singapore trader, referring to 62-percent grade ore. Elsewhere, China Steel, Taiwan's top steelmaker, has agreed a 23 percent cut in iron ore prices for October-December with Vale, as mills seek better contract terms after ore prices slumped and steel demand thinned. A 31 percent slide in spot iron ore prices in October prompted China Steel and steel producers in mainland China, the world's biggest iron ore buyer, to scour for adjustments in pricing the steelmaking ingredient to more closely reflect spot rates. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0737 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4160 -4.00 -0.10 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 141 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.8 1.00 0.72 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.48 4.70 3.51 *In yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Himani Sarkar)