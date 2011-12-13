* Iron ore at lowest since Dec. 1 as China buying slows * Australia lifts 2011/12 iron ore export forecast (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Shanghai steel futures dropped for a fourth day running on Tuesday, weighed by weaker equities and a cloudy outlook for demand in top steel market China which is curbing mills' appetite to boost iron ore stockpiles. The most briskly traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to close at 4,151 yuan a tonne, after falling to a one-week low of 4,133 yuan. Rebar followed softer equities in China and the rest of Asia as investors worried about the prospect of mass downgrades of euro zone sovereign ratings after the outcome of last week's European Union summit failed to convince markets. The lower steel prices were also a reflection of sluggish Chinese demand, which has dragged down iron ore prices. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content declined 0.9 percent to $138.30 a tonne on Monday, cost and freight delivered to China, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI, the lowest since Dec. 1. "The steel market remains soft so mills are very cautious, they're not buying too much iron ore from the spot market," said a purchasing manager for an iron ore trading firm in Shanghai. "There is still interest to buy but they're hoping prices will go down further before they do," he said, adding that some mills are securing material from China's ports, where it is cheaper than cargoes on the spot market. Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports dipped 0.3 percent to 96.9 million tonnes last week, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel. The price of steel products in China has been flat to lower, curbing crude steel production to 49.88 million tonnes in November, the lowest in 14 months. Rebar, or reinforcing bar, a steel product used in construction, was selling at 4,337 yuan ($680) a tonne on average in China at the end of last week, down 6 yuan from a week earlier, based on data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. Hot-rolled coil was up slightly at 4,229 yuan a tonne versus 4,222 yuan, the data showed. Price indications from tenders and offers so far this week point to more declines for spot rates, traders said. Top iron ore miner Vale has offered 228,000 tonnes of 63.3-grade iron ore and traders say the price may settle at around $137 a tonne, C&F. Second-ranked Rio Tinto held a sale tender for one capesize cargo of Pilbara 61.5-grade iron ore fines and 62.5-grade lumps, and traders say the fines may be sold at $137-$138, C&F. "Based on the indications for these tenders, the market could dip further," said another iron ore trader in Shanghai. Global miners, including Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , are all running their production at full capacity, convinced Chinese demand will remain strong as the country continues to invest heavily in urbanisation and infrastructure. To meet that demand, Australia on Tuesday lifted its forecast for iron ore exports in 2011/12 by 2.4 percent to 460 million tonnes from its previous forecast. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4151 -17.00 -0.41 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 139.25 -1.50 -1.07 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138.3 -1.20 -0.86 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.44 -0.31 -0.22 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)