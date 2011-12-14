* Offers for imported ore in China fall for second day * Shanghai rebar steady after 4 days of losses (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Iron ore dropped to two-week lows with offer prices in top buyer China retreating on Wednesday, reflecting restrained buying interest from steel producers coping with sluggish demand. Prices of steel in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer of the construction raw material, have been mostly flat to lower in recent weeks, trimming crude steel output to 49.88 million tonnes in November, the lowest in 14 months. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content dropped 0.7 percent to $137.30 a tonne on Tuesday, cost and freight delivered to China, said Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI, its lowest level since Dec. 1. "Steel demand is a huge uncertainty hanging over the market," said Henry Liu, Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. Easing curbs in the property sector may be key to a turnaround in China's steel demand, said Liu. China's property market is showing signs of stress amid a continuing government clampdown, including curbing loans to the sector. The most-traded May rebar steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed nearly flat at 4,153 yuan a tonne, after four straight sessions of losses. Offer prices for imported iron ore in China fell for a second day on Wednesday as sellers cut rates to unload cargoes. Australian 61.5-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines dropped $2 to $135-$137 a tonne, C&F, and 63-grade Newman fines also decreased $2 to $139-$141, said Chinese consultancy Umetal. Indian 63.5/63-grade fines eased a dollar to $143-$146 a tonne, said Umetal. "The market's really quiet and we expect prices to be at least $5 lower from today until next week," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. But while some traders are pressed to dispose of cargoes, some are waiting for prices to rebound before selling. The Chinese trader said his company was holding on to an 80,000-tonne Brazilian 64-percent grade cargo because the market price has fallen to $143 a tonne, $4 less than the firm's purchase price. Prices at miners' tenders this week suggest spot rates could fall further. Top iron ore miner Vale sold 63-grade iron ore fines at $137 a tonne, while second-ranked Rio Tinto sold 61.5-grade Pilbara at $136 a tonne, traders said, even lower than initial market expectations of between $137 and$138. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4153 2.00 0.05 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 137.75 -1.50 -1.08 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.3 -1.00 -0.72 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.54 -2.09 -1.50 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)