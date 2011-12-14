* Offers for imported ore in China fall for second day
* Shanghai rebar steady after 4 days of losses
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Iron ore dropped to
two-week lows with offer prices in top buyer China retreating on
Wednesday, reflecting restrained buying interest from steel
producers coping with sluggish demand.
Prices of steel in China, the world's biggest consumer and
producer of the construction raw material, have been mostly flat
to lower in recent weeks, trimming crude steel output to 49.88
million tonnes in November, the lowest in 14 months.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content dropped 0.7 percent to
$137.30 a tonne on Tuesday, cost and freight delivered to China,
said Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI, its lowest level since Dec. 1.
"Steel demand is a huge uncertainty hanging over the
market," said Henry Liu, Henry Liu, head of commodity research
at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.
Easing curbs in the property sector may be key to a
turnaround in China's steel demand, said Liu. China's property
market is showing signs of stress amid a continuing government
clampdown, including curbing loans to the sector.
The most-traded May rebar steel contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed nearly flat at 4,153 yuan a
tonne, after four straight sessions of losses.
Offer prices for imported iron ore in China fell for a
second day on Wednesday as sellers cut rates to unload cargoes.
Australian 61.5-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines dropped
$2 to $135-$137 a tonne, C&F, and 63-grade Newman fines also
decreased $2 to $139-$141, said Chinese consultancy Umetal.
Indian 63.5/63-grade fines eased a dollar to $143-$146 a
tonne, said Umetal.
"The market's really quiet and we expect prices to be at
least $5 lower from today until next week," said an iron ore
trader in China's eastern Shandong province.
But while some traders are pressed to dispose of cargoes,
some are waiting for prices to rebound before selling.
The Chinese trader said his company was holding on to an
80,000-tonne Brazilian 64-percent grade cargo because the market
price has fallen to $143 a tonne, $4 less than the firm's
purchase price.
Prices at miners' tenders this week suggest spot rates could
fall further.
Top iron ore miner Vale sold 63-grade iron ore
fines at $137 a tonne, while second-ranked Rio Tinto
sold 61.5-grade Pilbara at $136 a tonne, traders said,
even lower than initial market expectations of between $137
and$138.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4153 2.00 0.05
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 137.75 -1.50 -1.08
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.3 -1.00 -0.72
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.54 -2.09 -1.50
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)