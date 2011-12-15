* Iron ore falls 1.8 pct, biggest drop in 3 weeks
* China factory output shrinks again in December
* China 2012 steel output, iron ore imports to slow-poll
(Updates rebar price, adds China PMI)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Chinese steel futures
fell for a fifth time in six sessions to hit two-week troughs on
Thursday, mirroring lethargic demand in the world's biggest
consumer and dragging down iron ore prices.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dropped 0.7 percent to close at 4,124 yuan a
tonne, after falling as low as 4,100 yuan, a level not seen
since Nov. 30.
Rebar is also tracking losses in other commodities
as investors sold riskier assets with no end in sight to
Europe's debt troubles and after fresh data showed China's
factory output shrank again in December.
The HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index, the
earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, stood at 49
in December, a modest rise from November's 47.7 but pointing to
a monthly contraction in activity nonetheless.
Slower steel demand has curbed production of the building
material and cut China's appetite for iron ore, with prices
falling for a third straight day on Wednesday.
Growth in China's steel output and iron ore imports will
slow next year as the world's top steel market keeps a tight
grip on its property sector, putting pressure on iron ore
prices, a Reuters poll showed.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content declined 1.8 percent
to $134.80 a tonne, cost and freight delivered to China, its
lowest since Dec. 1, according to Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
That marked its steepest percentage drop since Nov. 28.
"At present there are no buyers in the market. But it is
difficult to say whether demand has dried up," said Dhruv Goel,
managing director at iron ore trading firm SteelMint in India's
eastern Orissa state.
Goel said while exports from India have been tight and will
remain tight, there are ample cargoes in the spot market from
Brazil and Australia.
Australia, Brazil and India are the world's biggest iron ore
exporters.
Brazil's Vale, the No. 1 iron ore miner, has been selling
material into the spot market "at a significant discount to
prevailing market levels," said Steel Index, noting that 240,000
tonnes of Brazilian 63.35-grade iron ore fines were sold at
$135.7 a tonne, C&F, this week.
Goel said a large Indian exporter had slashed an offer for
63.5/63-grade iron ore fines to $140 per tonne, but failed to
conclude a deal.
Sellers of Australian iron ore fines in China have cut
prices by another dollar, with Pilbara fines at $134-$136 a
tonne and Newman fines at $138-$140, said Chinese consultancy
Umetal.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4124 -29.00 -0.70
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 135.75 -2.00 -1.45
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.8 -2.50 -1.82
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.49 -1.05 -0.76
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)