By David Stanway
BEIJING, Dec 29 Traders in China, the
world's biggest iron ore market, remained cautious on Thursday
despite a slight upturn in major price indexes the previous day,
with demand still stuck in a seasonal lull.
Metal Bulletin's 62 percent iron ore gauge .IO62-CNO=MB
ended Wednesday at $136.77 per tonne, up 73 cents on the day,
reflecting "a busier marketplace and an increased consensus
towards a stronger market".
The Steel Index returned after a two-day hiatus and its 62
percent Fe grade .IO62-CNI=SI ended Wednesday at $136.8 a
tonne, up from $135.7 last Friday.
"The situation hasn't changed much -- it is quiet, the steel
market isn't very positive and buyers are holding back on
purchases and keeping stockpiles low in order to keep prices
down," said the manager of an iron and steel trading firm based
in Beijing.
"They aren't particularly optimistic about January and all
we can do is hope for better things after the Chinese new year,"
she said.
According to industry consultancy Umetal, spot prices for
61.5 percent Pilbara fines, including cost and freight, remained
unchanged for the sixth consecutive day, with offers ranging
from $135-138 per tonne.
"Business at big state-owned traders with a large number of
regular clients is reasonably good now but the smaller players
don't think it is worth their while to buy," a second trader
based in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang said.
"The market has changed from earlier in the year, when mills
would make big purchases and build their stocks when prices were
reasonable -- they are much more cautious now," she added.
Steel demand normally falls in December as temperatures
plunge and construction activities in northern China stop for
the winter. The situation has been compounded by government
efforts to curb real estate overheating and cut liquidity.
Mills have responded by slashing output to shore up steel
product prices and maintain already razor-thin margins.
The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended Thursday at 4,201 yuan ($660) per tonne,
down 35 yuan from the previous close.
Rebar futures have been fluctuating in a narrow range of
around 10 yuan this week, and remain around 15 percent lower
than their June peak.
According to data issued by the Ministry of
Commerce on Thursday, steel product prices in China fell for the
fifth week in succession last week. They have fallen an average
of 1.6 percent compared to mid-November as a result of lower
end-user demand and a slowdown in construction projects.
LITTLE IMPACT FROM VALE MEGASHIP
On Wednesday, the world's second biggest iron ore miner,
Vale of Brazil, successfully docked one of its giant
iron ore carriers in China, ending a year-long impasse with
China's authorities.
The 388,000 deadweight-tonne Berge Everest vessel began
unloading its cargo in the northeast port of Dalian in a move
that could help the Brazilian miner cut delivery costs to its
largest market and help it compete with its Australian rivals,
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .
"I don't think it makes a great deal of difference to us at
this stage -- the market is already flooded with Australian
ore," said the Beijing-based trader.
The second trader based in Zhejiang agreed that Vale's large
shipment to Dalian was unlikely to have an immediate impact on
the market as a whole.
"Actually, right now it isn't easy to sell Brazilian ore
because the quality is not believed to be as good as the
deliveries from Australia," she said.
"Vale had a direct buyer (for the Dalian shipment) and it
isn't likely to have an effect on prices."
