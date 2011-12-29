* Metal Bulletin 62 pct index rises 73 cents

* Spot prices for Aus ore remain within $135-138/T range

* Vale megaship unlikely to affect prices, traders say (Adds summary, final rebar price, MOFCOM steel prices)

By David Stanway

BEIJING, Dec 29 Traders in China, the world's biggest iron ore market, remained cautious on Thursday despite a slight upturn in major price indexes the previous day, with demand still stuck in a seasonal lull.

Metal Bulletin's 62 percent iron ore gauge .IO62-CNO=MB ended Wednesday at $136.77 per tonne, up 73 cents on the day, reflecting "a busier marketplace and an increased consensus towards a stronger market".

The Steel Index returned after a two-day hiatus and its 62 percent Fe grade .IO62-CNI=SI ended Wednesday at $136.8 a tonne, up from $135.7 last Friday.

"The situation hasn't changed much -- it is quiet, the steel market isn't very positive and buyers are holding back on purchases and keeping stockpiles low in order to keep prices down," said the manager of an iron and steel trading firm based in Beijing.

"They aren't particularly optimistic about January and all we can do is hope for better things after the Chinese new year," she said.

According to industry consultancy Umetal, spot prices for 61.5 percent Pilbara fines, including cost and freight, remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive day, with offers ranging from $135-138 per tonne.

"Business at big state-owned traders with a large number of regular clients is reasonably good now but the smaller players don't think it is worth their while to buy," a second trader based in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang said.

"The market has changed from earlier in the year, when mills would make big purchases and build their stocks when prices were reasonable -- they are much more cautious now," she added.

Steel demand normally falls in December as temperatures plunge and construction activities in northern China stop for the winter. The situation has been compounded by government efforts to curb real estate overheating and cut liquidity.

Mills have responded by slashing output to shore up steel product prices and maintain already razor-thin margins.

The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended Thursday at 4,201 yuan ($660) per tonne, down 35 yuan from the previous close.

Rebar futures have been fluctuating in a narrow range of around 10 yuan this week, and remain around 15 percent lower than their June peak.

According to data issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday, steel product prices in China fell for the fifth week in succession last week. They have fallen an average of 1.6 percent compared to mid-November as a result of lower end-user demand and a slowdown in construction projects.

LITTLE IMPACT FROM VALE MEGASHIP

On Wednesday, the world's second biggest iron ore miner, Vale of Brazil, successfully docked one of its giant iron ore carriers in China, ending a year-long impasse with China's authorities.

The 388,000 deadweight-tonne Berge Everest vessel began unloading its cargo in the northeast port of Dalian in a move that could help the Brazilian miner cut delivery costs to its largest market and help it compete with its Australian rivals, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .

"I don't think it makes a great deal of difference to us at this stage -- the market is already flooded with Australian ore," said the Beijing-based trader.

The second trader based in Zhejiang agreed that Vale's large shipment to Dalian was unlikely to have an immediate impact on the market as a whole.

"Actually, right now it isn't easy to sell Brazilian ore because the quality is not believed to be as good as the deliveries from Australia," she said.

"Vale had a direct buyer (for the Dalian shipment) and it isn't likely to have an effect on prices."

($1 = 6.3212 yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sugita Katyal)