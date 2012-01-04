* Prices largely unchanged in first trading day of 2012
* No positive signals to entice buyers back to market
* Impact of Indian export tariff increase seen limited
(Updates rebar price)
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Jan 4 Spot iron ore prices in
China were mostly unchanged on the first trading day of 2012,
with buyers and sellers unable to find a reason to rush back
from a two-day new year break.
The offer price of 61.5 percent Pilbara fines, including
cost and freight, stood in the $136-139 per tonne range on
Wednesday, unchanged from the last trading day of 2011, industry
consultancy Umetal said.
Analysts said there was little to entice buyers back into
the market, with steel demand low and ore inventories generally
sufficient to keep mills running.
"What concerns me a little bit is that Chinese mills seem to
have restocked over the last three to four weeks without really
pushing the price up at all," said Graeme Train, commodity
analyst with Macquarie Securities in Shanghai.
Activity normally slows ahead of China's lunar new year, and
many traders have expressed hope that the market will improve
when the week-long holiday ends on Jan. 30, but the lull could
last longer than that, said Train.
"It seems everyone is waiting for some signal that things
are going to get meaningfully better but the government has been
very slow to send a very positive signal," he said.
"There is really no catalyst, and we are probably looking at
two very quiet months at least."
Analysts played down the impact of India's decision to raise
export tariffs in order to guarantee supplies to domestic users,
saying the influence of the world's third-biggest iron ore
producer had already been on the wane.
India announced this week that it would increase iron ore
export tariffs from 20 percent to 30 percent in an effort to
guarantee supplies for domestic users.
"I can't see demand strong enough in 2012 to make global
supply and demand tight enough to bring Indian marginal
producers back into the market, so I can't see it supporting
higher prices," said Sebastian Lewis, head of data and analytics
with Steel Business Briefing in Shanghai.
"More likely it will accelerate the trend in declining
Indian exports and Australia and other miners will be the
beneficiaries," he said.
Umetal said Indian 63.5/63 percent iron ore was being
offered at $143-146 per tonne on Wednesday, also unchanged.
It added in a research note that the decline in Indian iron
ore export volumes had already been offset by growing shipments
from South Africa, Iran, Canada and Russia.
While India remains China's third-biggest supplier after
Australia and Brazil, its market share has been in decline. In
the first 11 months of 2011, India's total shipments of 63.3
million tonnes represented 11 percent of the total, down from
15.6 percent in 2010.
Deliveries from South Africa, Iran, Canada and Russia
reached nearly 73 million tonnes over the 11 months, up 33
percent compared with the same period of the previous year.
The most traded steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended Wednesday at 4,159 yuan ($660) per tonne,
down 51 yuan per tonne or 1.21 percent from the previous
session.
($1 = 6.294 yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sugita Katyal and
Robert Birsel)