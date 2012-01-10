* Chinese mills restocking ore, but in small volumes * China Dec iron ore imports near 10-month high * Heavy rains hit some Vale operations in Brazil (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Offer prices for imported iron ore in China edged higher on Tuesday as steel mills boosted stockpiles, although an unclear outlook for steel demand kept buying interest in check. Offers for Australian, Brazilian and Indian iron ore rose a dollar per tonne, said Chinese consultancy Umetal. Australian Pilbara fines were quoted at $140-$142 a tonne, Newman fines were at $143-$145 and Indian 63.5/63-grade was offered at $146-$148, said Umetal. The prices include freight cost. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content was steady at $140 a tonne on Monday, cost and freight delivered to China, according to Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI. "There is still restocking taking place, but in small lots of 30,000 to 50,000 tonnes. The key question is we need to find the customer who hasn't restocked and still get a good price," said a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader who sells ore to mills in mainland China. Firmer steel futures in Shanghai may encourage more steel producers to secure spot iron ore cargoes. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.7 percent at 4,215 yuan a tonne, its third gain in four sessions. Traders are looking to a tender by Australian miner BHP Billiton on Tuesday for price direction, although some are hoping the continued restocking of iron ore by Chinese mills ahead of the Lunar New Year break in late January will support prices that fell 19 percent in 2011. A Reuters poll in mid-December showed China's iron ore imports would rise to a record 720 million tonnes this year, reflecting Beijing's continuing efforts to invest in public housing and infrastructure. China's iron ore imports rose 10.9 percent to 686.06 million tonnes in 2011, with December purchases at 64.09 million tonnes, down marginally from a 10-month high of 64.20 million tonnes in November. "The December number remains high, that's a really good volume. But you're going to get to a point where it starts to get harder for the Brazilians and Australians (to ship more iron ore) based on seasonality, so you'll probably start to see some near-term pullback in volumes over the first quarter," said Graeme Train, commodity analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai. "Mills have been restocking a little bit so that's pushed inventory cover up to 35 days or so, although this time last year it was 45 days so they haven't restocked as aggressively as they did last year." Potentially tighter supplies should also support iron ore prices. Heavy rains forced the world's top iron ore exporter Vale to temporarily halt extraction at some mines in Brazil's most important ore-producing state. But a Vale spokesperson said the "occasional" shutdowns in the state of Minas Gerais have not affected iron ore exports or the company's production goal for the year. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4215 30.00 0.72 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 143 1.00 0.70 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 140 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 140.71 0.30 0.21 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Sugita Katyal)