* Shanghai rebar gains for 6th straight day * Iron ore at two-week lows ahead of China holiday * China manufacturing see sluggish start in 2012 (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Shanghai steel futures edged up to three-month highs on Friday and posted their biggest weekly gain since early December, which may revive buying interest in iron ore that has thinned sharply ahead of Chinese New Year. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.3 percent at 4,323 yuan a tonne, after rising as high as 4,334 yuan, its loftiest since Oct. 14. Friday marked the sixth straight daily rise for the contract, which gained 2.2 percent this week, its biggest gain since the week ending Dec. 2. Rebar's gains followed Asian equities, which touched two-month highs as easing concerns over Europe's refinancing capability boosted appetite for riskier assets. But sluggish data showing China's manufacturing sector was off to a shaky start in 2012 kept price gains in check. The HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, stood at 48.8 in January, a three-month high and a slight improvement on the 48.7 final reading of the December index. Spot iron ore prices slipped to two-week lows as trading in top market China ground to a halt ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, but some traders are hopeful of a rebound when Chinese buyers return after the week-long break from Jan. 23. Any bounce may be limited though, with market participants unsure whether China's steel demand will pick up strongly. "People are counting on a possible rebound after Chinese New Year, but only because that's what's happened in the past years, not because they have any hard evidence," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. "The best case scenario would be a small rebound." Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI eased 0.1 percent to $139.70 a tonne on Thursday, the weakest since Jan. 4, according to Steel Index. "Few traders are looking to make new purchases, and those with cargo in hand prefer to wait until after the holiday to make sales," Steel Index said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0725 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4323 13.00 0.30 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 140.75 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.7 -0.20 -0.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.71 -0.25 -0.18 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Miral Fahmy)