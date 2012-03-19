* China home prices fall for 5th straight month in February
* Vale to sell two iron ore cargoes via tenders-trade
* Australia iron ore region unscathed after cyclone
* China daily steel output up 13 pct in early March
(Adds China steel output, updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 19 Benchmark China steel
futures struggled on Monday to hold on to recent gains,
reflecting caution among investors about the outlook for Chinese
demand as Beijing maintains a tight grip on the property sector.
Chinese home prices fell for a fifth consecutive month in
February and are expected to continue heading south in the next
few months after Premier Wen Jiabao said last week that he would
keep property tightening measures in place during his last year
in office to deflate asset bubbles and shield the economy.
Construction activity in China is resuming after winter, but
without big projects in the pipeline, demand may not spike
enough to greatly boost demand for steel and steel's raw
material, iron ore, traders said.
"Steel demand is there but I don't think it's enough to push
up iron ore prices further," said a physical iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
"Demand for steel from construction will be limited with no
new projects and the government has already stated that the real
estate restrictions will stay."
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to close at 4,343
yuan ($690) a tonne, after trading in a tight 22-yuan range.
Rebar, used in construction, gained for a fourth week in a row
last week.
The marginal price gain even after an industry group
estimated that China's daily crude steel output jumped 13
percent to 1.898 million tonnes in the first 10 days of March
versus late February, underscoring market doubts about the
sustainability of an increase in production.
SELLING AT A LOSS
Spot prices of steel products in China were also either
steady or marginally lower after recent gains which had spurred
some mills to buy iron ore and boost spot prices to four-month
highs last week.
Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were little
changed on Monday. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.2 percent to $144.70 a tonne on Friday,
according to the Steel Index.
Some buyers are turning to iron ore stockpiles at Chinese
ports where cargoes are $5-$7 per tonne lower than those sold at
sale tenders by miners, said another Shanghai-based trader.
"Some traders are trying to clear those stocks and get the
cash back, even if they're selling at a loss, because they are
not too confident about the outlook for iron ore prices," he
said.
Iron ore stockpiles at major Chinese ports, comprised of
older cargoes bought by mills and traders, dropped half a
percent to 99.42 million tonnes at the end of last week, said
industry consultancy Mysteel.
Still, miners continue to unload cargoes into the spot
market, with top miner Vale slated to sell more than
300,000 tonnes of iron ore via two tenders on Monday, traders
said.
Vale is selling 175,000 tonnes of 65-percent grade Carajas
fines and another 168,000 tonnes of 64-percent grade Tubarao
sinter feed fines via tenders due to close later on Monday,
traders said.
"I think Vale is trying to take advantage of the fact that
there's less Australian cargo in the market because of the
cyclone there," said the first Shanghai trader.
But Australian material could soon find its way back into
the spot market after the powerful cyclone passed at the weekend
without causing any serious damage and shipping operations have
already resumed.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4343 8.00 0.18
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147 0.25 0.17
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.7 -0.30 -0.21
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.56 -0.26 -0.18
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3227 Chinese yuan)
